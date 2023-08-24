The City of Atlanta Gears Up for Donald Trump’s Fulton County Jail Appearance in the Most ATL Way Possible
File this under: 'Atlanta is not a real place'
With Donald Trump expected to surrender at Fulton County Jail later today, a popular Atlanta club is preparing to celebrate the former president's arrival in a unique way.
Suite Lounge announced it's hosting a "Welcome To Rice Street" party on Thursday, August 24, in reference to the infamous political figure.
Fulton County Jail is located on Rice Street in Atlanta and less than 10 minutes from the lounge.
The hotspot shared a flyer on Instagram depicting Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit while Jermaine Dupri's iconic song "Welcome to Atlanta" plays in the background.
The flyer, which quickly went viral on social media and was touted by commenters as belonging to "the club flyer hall of fame," promotes a special evening with "$200 Bottles," "Free Hookah For Ladies," and drink specials to celebrate the occasion.
"When they say Atlanta is not a real place I’m starting to believe it," one commenter wrote.
A representative for Suite Lounge told Atlanta Daily World, "This is a fun promo that we put out there. We don’t have a comment on the actual case."
Do you think The Donald will make an unexpected appearance at the event?
