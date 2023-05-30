The Case of Scot Peterson, Who Failed to Confront Parkland Gunman, Could Set New Standard for School Resource Officers

The trial of a former school officer accused of taking cover for 48 minutes while a gunman massacred 17 students and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is set to begin this week – more than five years after the mass shooting.

Former deputy Scot Peterson faces seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury for what has been described as a “derelict” failure of his duties.

If convicted on all counts, he faces nearly 100 years in prison.

Peterson “never entered or attempted to enter” the school and was in a position to engage the gunman but "willfully decided not to do so,” a 2019 report said.

The trial will begin after the nation marks the one year anniversary of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas—another colossal failure by police. Officers responding to Robb Elementary School stood by for over an hour while a gunman slaughtered 19 school children and two teachers.

(Photo by Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

A duty of care

Peterson’s case will hinge on whether he was a “caregiver” under Florida state law and whether his neglect of students caused them harm. It's a novel argument that experts say could change the legal standard to hold school resource officers more accountable.

Broward County prosecutors say Peterson had the same legal duty to intervene, under Florida law, as a "parent, legal custodian, permanent guardian, adult household member, or other person responsible for a child’s welfare.”

The case will be closely watched. It's the first time this argument has been used on a first responder—and it has the potential to open the door to a lot more liability for school resource officers, Christopher DeCoste, a Miami-based defense attorney and former prosecutor said.

If successful, the argument could have broad-reaching implications—putting pressure on prosecutors elsewhere in Florida—and potentially in other states—to apply the same legal standard to school resource officers in their jurisdictions, DeCoste said.

However, Peterson's attorney says the "caregiver" definition doesn't apply to school resource officers.

“Contrary to how he’s been portrayed in the media, my client, decorated former deputy Scot Peterson, who served our community impeccably for 32 years, is 100% innocent of any criminal wrongdoing," Mark Eiglarsh said in a statement to the Messenger.

"He wasn’t a coward during the shooting. Rather, evidence proves that he did all that he could to assist others during this abhorrent act."

Unintended consequences

DeCoste suggested there could also be a downside to applying this standard to school resource officers. Rather than making them more responsive, he said, it could "instead lead to a huge downturn in those willing to take such assignments."

DeCoste also foresees a potential situation where the "caregiver" standard is applied more broadly to all police officers—creating thorny legal issues for law enforcement.

Mo Canady, executive director of National Association of School Resource Officers, is skeptical that such a legal standard needs to be applied to his profession because he says that standards of care in best practices for school officers are already high.

Instead, he believes the trial will underscore how guidelines that are already in place for resource officers need to be applied better.

"We will probably say to ourselves, ‘we've already got that in the best practice, we just need to be following it, everyone,'” he said.

Even if school resource officers are held to the caregiver standard, University of Miami law professor Craig Trocino, said it likely won't stop future mass shootings.

"We're criminalizing everything but what ought to be criminalized and we're taking people and conduct off the street except for the one thing that ought to be off the street and that's assault weapons."

The gunman in both Parkland and Uvalde used AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles that they purchased legally. While the officers in Texas had strength in numbers, more tactical training and equipment than Peterson, they were also too scared to go in, he said.

"To leave them as the last person standing between somebody with essentially a battlefield style weapon and the safety of children, without addressing any of the bigger questions, I think is asking an awful lot."