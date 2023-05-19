The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘The Boss Must Go On’: Springsteen Plays Concert in Flood-Ravaged Italy

    Some Italian fans criticized the rock legend for not canceling the show

    Dan Morrison
    Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

    Shrugging off critics who said he should have called it off, Bruce Springsteen played a sold-out concert for 50,000 people Thursday night in Italy’s flood-hit Emilia-Romagna region. Video from the concert in Ferrara showed throngs of people singing along in Italian-accented English to hits including “Thunder Road” and “Glory Days,” while residents of nearby towns worked to dig out of the mud and restore electricity after the worst flooding in a century.

    The death toll rose Friday to 14, Corriere Della Sera reported, after an estimated 5,000 people fled their homes when torrential rains caused 23 local rivers to burst their banks. 

    A Formula 1 auto race scheduled for the northern region was canceled Wednesday “to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said in a statement.

    Some fans complained that Springsteen should have taken Formula 1’s lead and skipped his Thursday show, The Guardian reported, though Ferrara itself wasn’t badly affected by the floods. One fan said it was “scandalous” for Springsteen to take the stage.

    “In Russi, seventy kilometers from here, a couple in their seventies were found dead at home,” La Repubblica reported. “In Cesena, the boys shovel mud. In Cervia the mayor is asking for volunteers. But in Emilia-Romagna, which counts damages in the billions after the flood, The Boss must go on.”

    But Ferrara’s mayor defended the concert, citing the pre-concert preparation and its economic benefits.

    "It can't be put off or canceled after involving thousands of workers," said the mayor, Alan Fabbri. "And it has seen thousands of tourists flow into the city from all parts of the world."

    The Messenger reached out to a representative for Springsteen, who did not respond immediately for comment.

