The Bond Between a Buddhist Nun and Picky One-Armed Monkey Is Peak Friendship Goals

The nun has taken care of Xingxing the monkey for more than 15 years

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
A Buddhist nun, who simply goes by Grandma on TikTok, kisses Xingxing the monkey on the head. Grandma has taken care of Xingxing every day since rescuing her while she was in pain more than 15 years ago.xingxing/TikTok

The story of a man and his dog is all too familiar but heartwarming. What's better than that? A nun and her one-armed primate is a story of friendship that is unique.

Xingxing, 23, is a one-armed Tibetan Macaque monkey who was rescued and adopted by a Buddhist nun. Xingxing has lived with the nun, who is only referred to as Grandma, for more than 15 years.

View post on TikTok

A TikTok account called "xingxing_fc," explained that the Tibetan Macaque lost her arm to a bear trap at a young age, and was captured and taken to be in a circus in Fujian. Eventually, she was released, but she was still wearing her collar, so over time it became a part of her flesh. That is when Grandma discovered Xingxing and called the fire department to remove the collar.

Since then, Xingxing comes down from the mountains every day to visit Grandma. According to one video, Grandma has “raised her like a child.”

Various videos show moments of just Xingxing, in addition to Xingxing interacting with Grandma. The 85-year-old will feed Xingxing treats, fruits, and drinks, pet, and comfort her. The pair are said to share every lunch.

Even with only one arm, Xingxing is still very agile, with videos showing her climbing trees and running around.

View post on TikTok

Videos on the TikTok account have garnered tens of millions of views, with more than 255,000 followers.

