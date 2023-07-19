The Best Tap Water in America? 20% of New Yorkers May Be Drinking From Lead Pipes

Over 1.8 million New Yorkers — or roughly a fifth of the city’s population — may still be drinking water supplied through lead pipes, despite a citywide ban implemented more than a half-century ago, according to a new study.

The New York City Coalition to End Lead Poisoning, or NYCCELP, reached the troubling conclusion after reviewing records from the city’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Lead — which has been tied to serious health issues in children, adults and pregnant women — was once commonly used to make service lines, the pipes that carry water from central mains into individual buildings.

The DEP did not dispute the figures, but said in a statement that the water supply is safe, explaining that a common treatment method separates lead pipes from the water flowing through them except in cases of breaks or disturbances.

New York banned the installation of new lead service lines in 1961, but more than 60 years later, lead service lines still run under many city streets, and inconsistent record-keeping makes it unclear exactly how prevalent the problem is.

DEP records cited by NYCCELP can only make it definitively clear that 59% of current city service lines don’t contain lead. Of the remaining 41%, 15.5% are known to contain lead, and 25.5% have conflicting or no records, leaving their status unclear.

Some 1.8 million people in New York City are or may be receiving water through lead service lines. NYCCELP

That combined 41% equates to approximately 902,974 households and 1,845,119 people who are or may be supplied by lead service pipes, NYCCELP found.

Broken down by borough, Brooklyn has the highest combined percentage of service lines that do or may contain lead, at 46%, while Manhattan and the Bronx are also above average. The Bronx has the highest percentage of service lines known to contain lead, at 21%.

Staten Island has the lowest combined percentage, but it still adds up to 39% of service lines. And its Port Richmond section is also the city neighborhood with the highest combined percentage, at 60.67%.

The report’s authors are calling on the New York City Council to pass a bill requiring the city to replace the lead pipes within 10 years.

“We know what the problem is,” Joan Matthews, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, which contributed to the study, told local outlet Gothamist. “We know what the solution is. We just need to have the City Council and the [Department of Environmental Protection] to get to it.”

DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala agreed with the need to replace the pipes, but disagreed on how to go about doing so.

“While we agree that privately-owned lead service lines should be removed, and are actively working to do that, NYC’s daily water supply is safe,” Aggarwala said in a statement.

“We don’t agree that the City, and ratepayers, should subsidize repairs to all private homes, especially where the homeowner can clearly pay for the repairs,” Aggarwala added. “That’s why our strategy has been to maximize federal dollars to pay for these repairs to private property — we are trying to help homeowners fix their private property while not raising every New Yorker’s water bill.”

On average, it costs about $15,000 to replace a lead service line, according to the DEP. With nearly 133,000 known lead service pipes citywide, that would add up to about $2 billion.

“We desperately need federal and state funding, and this report purposely fails to mention that NYC has been arbitrarily prevented from accessing the full funding available to replace lead service lines,” Aggarwala said.

The U.S. Congress’ Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — the sweeping $1.2 trillion spending package signed by President Biden in Nov. 2021 — includes $15 billion for lead service line replacement.

But of the $58 million DEP applied for from New York State’s share for the current fiscal year, it is only set to receive $24 million, the agency said. This allocation represents just 23% of available funds, despite the DEP's intention to put it toward helping disadvantaged communities, the DEP said.

In its report, NYCCELP held up Newark, N.J., as an example of a modernization plan to emulate.

In 2016, lead levels in excess of federal standards were detected at several public schools in the city located just across the Hudson River from the Big Apple. By 2021, Newark had replaced nearly all of its lead pipes with copper ones.

New York City’s DEP, however, said that comparison was off-base, with New York having nearly six times as many known lead service lines, winding through a far more complex underground network.