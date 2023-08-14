The Baby Walrus Prescribed Round-the-Clock Human Cuddles Has Died

"Heartbroken" animal rescue workers in Alaska said Friday that a baby walrus, prescribed 24/7 cuddles in an effort to save his life, had passed away.
The Alaska SeaLife Center took in the month-old calf earlier this month after it was found around four miles inland from the Beaufort Sea.
Because the baby was without his mother, "round-the-clock ‘cuddling’" was prescribed as part of the calf's treatment.
Walruses are generally social animals, receiving care from their mothers for the first two years, as well as spending a lot of time laying around in groups. Veterinarians attempted to replicate that close contact through human touch.
Unfortunately, the walrus suffered from a series of health issues, including nutrient deficiency. They shared a photo of the calf feeding Friday morning, hours before his death.
"Though our animal care teams worked tirelessly to provide round-the-clock critical care treatments, never leaving his side, the calf ultimately succumbed to his condition," the Center said in a statement.
"While often rewarding, wildlife rescue is inherently unpredictable and comes with it the possibility of great loss. For those that dedicate their lives to animal care, this is the hardest part of the job."
