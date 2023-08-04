Artist Behind Iconic NYC Subway Voice Discovers Identity As Trans Woman

For over a decade, passengers on the New York City subway system heard a distinctive male voice warning them to please stand away from the platform edge.

The familiar voice behind these announcements—the deep baritone that often resonated through the city’s numbered trains—is now changing, as its owner, 66-year-old Bernie Wagenblast, recently came out as trans.

Wagenblast, a voiceover artist and transportation journalist, shared insights about her decades-long career and details about her transition in an exclusive interview with The Messenger.

She revealed that she had informed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority long ago about her plan to transition from male to female.

“I didn't want them to be surprised and they were completely fine. We just had a phone conversation about that and they had no problems,” Wagenblast told The Messenger. “But as it became more public that one of the voices of the New York City subway was a trans woman, to see them embrace that just felt so good to me, to see that kind of support.”

Bernie Wagenblast Courtesy of Bernie Wagenblast

Today, she is focusing on adapting her voice.

“It’s probably one of the most difficult things for an older trans woman to learn because you have to learn how to readjust the muscles in your throat,” she said. “How do you raise your larynx?”

Wagenblast shared that she’s known she was a girl her entire life. She recalled trying on her grandma’s necklaces as a child and applying some of her makeup powder. She confessed to switching clothes with her female best friend.

“I quickly learned that that was unacceptable,” she said. “But it was something that I've always known, but it was always something that I had to keep hidden.”

That stigma and fear of coming out as a trans person persisted into her adult life—until last fall, when Wagenblast said she finally decided to “publicly live my life on the outside as I’d always felt on the inside.”

Even after decades of privately identifying and feeling like a woman, Wagenblast acknowledged that the public transition has been daunting and, at times, difficult to navigate.

“Those initial months were very much feeling like, ‘I’m not sure I can do this,’” she told The Messenger. “How is this going to work? Will I be able to pull this off?”

But support from friends and loved ones has provided the reassurance she needed to confidently present as a woman in public, she added.

Despite now employing a more feminine-sounding voice, Wagenblast doesn't find it strange to experiment with her voice. Her career as a voiceover artist, she believes, has given her the ability to play around with her voice and its range.

But the process remains a challenge.

“I still have a lot of work to do, but at least I feel as if I’m making progress,” she said.

Wagenblast does not wish to entirely discard her old voice. That voice, she said, provided her with a livelihood for a long time.

Riding the subway and hearing her original, deep voice feels good, she said. It feels even better knowing that millions of New Yorkers and tourists recognize her voice and that it forms part of the city’s subway legacy.

“There is a face and a story that is behind that voice,” she said. “I think that means an awful lot to me, and I hope it means an awful lot to the people who hear it.”