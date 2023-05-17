The Abortion Pill Fight Heads Back to Court – What You Need to Know

The next chapter in legal battles over the abortion pill mifepristone begins Wednesday, when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a case challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of the pill.

The court, considered one of the most conservative in the U.S., will weigh arguments that the FDA botched its approval process, which could imperil access nationwide.

The case is one of at least five major federal lawsuits targeting access to mifepristone, which is used in more than half of abortions in the U.S.:

Mifepristone’s ultimate fate will likely be decided by the Supreme Court, potentially as soon as next year. Beyond impacting abortion care, the outcome threatens to erode FDA’s power to regulate any drug.

“I don’t think it could be more confusing,” said Rachel Rebouché, a law professor at Temple University. “Mifepristone will be at the heart of the abortion debate moving forward,” said Rebouché. “We’ll see various strategies emerge to either promote access to abortion pills or to restrict them.”

The drug at the center of the legal brawl

FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 for ending pregnancies within 10 weeks, with special restrictions on how the drug could be dispensed. The FDA started relaxing those restrictions in 2016, based on the pill’s low rate of complications. During the pandemic the agency allowed the pills to be prescribed remotely and sent through the mail, a change it later made permanent.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, abortion pills became the focal point of fights over abortion. Abortion-rights advocates see the mailable drug as a way to maintain access to reproductive care despite bans, while opponents view the pills as undermining the law in states with abortion bans.

All eyes on Texas

The case now before the 5th Circuit began in November, when a group of anti-abortion advocates filed a case (Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA) in federal court in Texas arguing that the regulatory agency improperly evaluated the drug’s safety before approving it in 2000. They also argued that the FDA acted unlawfully to relax restrictions on how the drug is dispensed.

The arguments have been roundly criticized by physicians and legal experts, including Andrew Twinamatsiko, an associate director of the Health Policy and the Law Initiative at Georgetown University. They “use scant, questionable science to second-guess the FDA,” he said, denying evidence that’s accumulated over decades showing the drug is safer than other medications on the market, including Viagra and Tylenol.

The plaintiffs filed their case in Amarillo, Texas, where they knew it’d be heard by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee with longstanding ties to anti-abortion groups.

Abortion rights groups fight back

A few months later, in February, 17 Democratic led states and the District of Columbia filed their own lawsuit in federal district court in Washington state, arguing that FDA’s remaining dispensing restrictions on mifepristone are unduly burdensome and should be removed.

Attorneys-general for the states and D.C. asked federal judge Thomas Rice, an Obama appointee, to order FDA to stop enforcing any restrictions on the drug while the case moved through the legal system.

Dueling decisions

On April 7, Kacsmaryk – the judge in the Texas case – ruled that the FDA had improperly approved mifepristone. He issued a nationwide injunction set to take effect seven days later that could have removed the drug from the market nationwide.

Hours later, Judge Rice in Washington issued a competing ruling that existing FDA rules should stand in the states that brought that case.

“You have one order from a Texas court removing FDA approval, and an order from another federal court to maintain the status quo,” said Rebouché. “It suggests to me it’s going to eventually get to the Supreme Court.”

The appeals begin

Both the Department of Justice and mifepristone manufacturer Danco Labs appealed the Texas decision to the 5th Circuit on an emergency basis, asking the appeals court to keep mifepristone on the market as litigation plays out.

The court did so, while also reimposing some restrictions on how the drug could be prescribed. That prompted an appeal to the Supreme Court, which on April 21 temporarily blocked Kacsmaryk and the 5th Circuit’s orders, ensuring access to mifepristone remains unchanged while the case is fully considered by lower courts.

More lawsuits appear

In the meantime, several related court cases over mifepristone are in play – all circling around the central legal drama over FDA approval.

“There are multiple strategies being used by abortion supporters and abortion opponents, and at the heart of it is the FDA,” said Rebouché.

One strategy is to challenge a state’s ability to ban a federally approved drug, a legal concept known as pre-emption. GenBioPro sued West Virginia on these grounds this year, arguing that the FDA’s power over interstate commerce supersedes any state law banning a federally approved drug. The case will be the first test for this legal theory, which some experts think could preserve access to mifepristone nationwide.

GenBioPro is also trying to keep its drug on the market by suing the FDA to keep mifepristone on the market even if the courts decide to pull it. The company argues its product can’t be pulled without due process from the agency.

Other groups are targeting existing restrictions on mifepristone, arguing they go against reams of evidence that the drug is safe. In addition to the Washington case brought by democratic state attorneys General, a group of abortion providers are suing the FDA, asking that restrictions on mifepristone in Kansas, Montana and Virginia be removed.

It’s difficult to predict how any of these cases will play out, said Rebouche. Ultimately, access to mifepristone will likely be decided by the Supreme Court, perhaps as early as next year. If FDA approval gets revoked, it might open the door for future litigation over other drugs. That could upend the existing regulatory framework.

“If you can sue a company or a competitor and ask a court to suspend the FDAs approval process, that throws into chaos the incentives and disincentives of drug manufacturers and researchers,” said Rebouché. “That’s completely antithetical to what we’ve understood the FDA’s congressionally granted power to be.”