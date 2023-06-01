That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad Side

Legendary newspaper columnist Jimmy Breslin's novel about a fictional mafia family in Brooklyn played the wiseguys for laughs, but J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI wasn't amused.

Although "The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight" spent 58 weeks on the bestseller lists following its 1969 debut, Breslin's tale of dim-witted mobsters was panned by the feds, according to declassified records.

While conceding that the story was "somewhat humorous," a Sept. 24, 1970, memo marked "SECRET" and "CONFIDENTIAL" went on to say that the author "displays a hostile attitude toward the Director and the FBI indicating that the Mafia flourished in the U.S. without interference."

The document directed the FBI's New York and Washington, D.C., field offices to "check their indices regarding [Breslin] and submit any additional pertinent data."

Also among the declassified material is a three-page enclosure that highlighted Breslin's speech during a demonstration at Columbia University, where the writer "attacked U.S. foreign policy regarding the Vietnam War," according to the FBI.

The memo mentioned the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer's participation in similar protests at Fordham University and Brooklyn College, including during his 1969 run for City Council president on a ticket with fellow writer and candidate for mayor, Norman Mailer.

Jimmy Breslin during his 1969 run for president of the New York City Council. (Photo by Getty Images)

On its final page, the memo said Breslin was "currently in Ireland where he has been in contact with Bowes Egan, who is of extremist left-wing views and is known to be in contact with Irish elements active in the civil rights movement of Ireland.

"Egan was recently arrested in connection with his activities and subject [Breslin] has been assisting in raising money for Egan and has also approached Norman Mailer for assistance," the memo added.

In Sept. 8, 1970, a form submitted to the FBI's Records Branch also asked for a search of "All References (Subversive & Nonsubversive)" to Breslin in the archive.



His file appears to have been opened in response to an Aug. 24, 1970, memo to Hoover from the bureau's legal attache in London.

The overseas agent said that if the FBI didn't have a complete workup on the writer, "the New York Office should be requested to fully identify him, and set forth a lead for [the Washington Field Office] to check Passport records, Department of State, and all information should be furnished in a form suitable for dissemination."

The memo was written around the same time that Breslin — who quit his job at the New York Post following the success of The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight and the movie deal that followed — returned to the city after a five-month family trip to Ireland, where he'd worked on his next book.

While in his ancestral homeland, Breslin said, he became interested in Bernadette Devlin, a firebrand republican activist in Northern Ireland and the youngest member of the British Parliament.

That connection reportedly led to an incident in which Special Branch police operatives visited the house in Killiney, outside Dublin, where Breslin and his family were staying.

Breslin said he wasn't home at the time but alleged that the cops were looking for a Devlin follower, Eamonn McCann, "because the Special Branch in Northern Ireland is connected with the Special Branch in Southern Ireland and both work closely with Scotland Yard."

Breslin in New York's Central Park in 1983. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

A formal Justice Department "letterhead memo" dated Oct. 9, 1970, detailed how "a source who has furnished reliable information in the past" dished dirt on Breslin in late November 1965.

The informant described him as "a heavy drinker, who had several underworld connections, and who had received considerable notoriety in the newspaper field within the previous five years as a columnist."

The reference to gangsters wasn't far off-base, as Breslin acknowledged in his 2008 non-fiction book The Good Rat, about the star witness against two corrupt NYPD detectives who moonlighted as Mafia hitmen.

In it, Breslin -- who helped invent "New Journalism" with columns that included his acclaimed profile of the man who dug President John F. Kennedy's grave -- recalled an encounter with Genovese boss Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno.

After telling Breslin that he dressed like a bum, Salerno handed over his tailor's card, saying, “Tell him you want a suit made right away so you don’t make me ashamed I know you.”

And when Breslin's first wife, Rose, was diagnosed with cancer, notorious Lucchese associate James "Jimmy the Gent" Burke told him, "The doctors know how to cure the disease," he wrote.

“They won’t do it unless they get paid," Burke added.

"I got 35,000 with me. I’ll give it to you, and you give it to the doctor tomorrow, and he’ll cure her.”

Burke -- the mastermind behind the 1978 theft of nearly $6 million in cash and jewelry from the Lufthansa cargo building at Kennedy Airport -- also once nearly strangled Breslin to death with his own tie over a column he wrote about Lucchese capo Paul Vario, Sr.

Burke and Vario inspired the characters played by Robert De Niro and Paul Sorvino, respectively, in the acclaimed 1990 Martin Scorsese mob movie Goodfellas, based on Nicholas Pileggi's 1985 non-fiction book "Wiseguy."

Breslin's career included two stints at the New York Daily News -- where his columns won the 1986 Pulitzer Prize for commentary -- as well as at New York Newsday and Newsday on Long Island.

He also wrote 16 books, including seven novels, and published two collections of columns.

By the late 1970s, his star had risen to the point where he starred in a memorable TV commercial for Piels beer, which he praised in his Queens accent as "a good drinkin' beer."

But Breslin never touched the stuff after a bout of heavy drinking with then-Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan in the early 1980s left him hung over for three days, he later told the New York Times.



A Feb. 16, 1971, FBI memo mentioned Breslin in connection with a tour of the U.S. by Devlin, the Northern Ireland activist, who earned notoriety by publicly aligning herself with the Black Panther Party.

Devlin's trip included a visit with Panther associate and communist activist Angela Davis in the California jail where she was awaiting trial on murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, for which she was later acquitted.

But the memo said that unless instructed otherwise, the New York office "will make no inquiries regarding BRESLIN's activities, and is maintaining the [New York office] case file pertaining to BRESLIN in a closed status."

A spokesperson tells The Messenger that the FBI "does not comment on the content of the files" it releases under the Freedom of Information Act and instead "lets the information contained in the files speak for itself."

Breslin's son, James Breslin, says his family was unaware of the file on his dad, who died in 2017 at 88.

But the younger Breslin, 69, says he believes the FBI was motivated by his family's trip to Ireland, which his father undertook so he could "go to the source" before writing about the deadly conflict in Northern Ireland known as "the Troubles."

"Sharing the harsh reality of what was going on in Northern Ireland at the time, nobody else was doing that," he tells The Messenger.

"That's probably why J. Edgar Hoover wanted to know what Jimmy Breslin was doing."

Breslin at his Manhattan home in 2006. (Photo by Michael Brennan/Getty Images)

James says he wasn't familiar with Bowes Egan, who co-wrote a book about the bloody ambush of Irish civil rights marchers by British loyalists on Burntollet Bridge in 1969, a key event in the history of the Troubles.

But he recalls answering the door when the cops came looking for Eamonn McCann at the former British embassy house in Killiney where the Breslin family was staying.

James also says that the characterization of his father as a "heavy drinker" was "all bulls--t."

When his dad arrived in Killiney, James says, "He didn't find a bar. He found Sean O'Faolain," the late Irish writer who lived up the hill from their house.

The younger Breslin also describes his father as having been a "neat freak" and says the only time he saw any booze in their Forest Hills Gardens home was during Devlin's 1971 tour of the U.S.

Devlin, Irish journalist Nell McCafferty and other guests left empty glasses and ashtrays full of cigarette butts all over, he says.

"The place looked like a bomb," he says. "It was only the Irish group that could get away with that."