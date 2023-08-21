Thank You for Shopping at Publix, Where Your Non-Service Animal Is Not Permitted - The Messenger
Thank You for Shopping at Publix, Where Your Non-Service Animal Is Not Permitted

Yelena Dzhanova
Giant pyramid-shaped signs now stand outside all Publix supermarkets in Florida, warning patrons that only service animals are permitted insideFox 35 Orlando/YouTube

A supermarket chain in Florida has erected giant signs that instruct customers to leave their non-service animals at home.

“No pets allowed,” a giant pyramid-shaped sign says outside Publix. “This includes emotional support animals. Only service animals are permitted.”

These signs are present outside all 1,350 Publix locations in the state, according to local NBC affiliate WPTV.

“A service animal is a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability,” the sign says. “Dogs, miniature horses, or other animals that provide only emotional support, comfort, or companionship are not considered service animals.”

The signs drew the ire of customers, some of whom threatened to boycott the chain. 

“My plan is not to go to this Publix again," Lina Avihannal, who has a dog, told WPTV.

The new signs warn patrons against misrepresenting non-service pets as service animals. 

"Misrepresenting your pet as a service animal negatively impacts the quality of life and independence for service animal users," the sign says.

But Publix employees are not allowed to ask for verification or documentation that a pet brought into the supermarket is a service animal, WPTV reported. They can, however, ask the customer whether the animal is required because of a disability or inquire about the tasks the animal can perform.

