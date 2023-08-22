Thailand’s Billionaire Ex-Leader Goes From a Private Jet to Prison in Election Intrigue

Thailand's billionaire former prime minister returned from exile for the first time since 2008 and was ushered into jail on Tuesday in what appeared to be a choreographed deal to end a parliamentary deadlock involving the powerful military, the revered monarchy and a host of political parties.



A beaming Thaksin Shinawatra, 74, appeared briefly with family members at a private jet terminal at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport, where he prostrated himself before a portrait of the king and queen.



Police then escorted him first to the Supreme Court and then to prison – ostensibly to serve an eight-year term for abuse of power.



A hugely successful politician, Thaksin was deposed by the military in 2006.



"For the past 17 years, you felt isolated, lonely, troubled and missing home but you persevered," the former prime minister’s sister, Yingluck, wrote on Facebook before his departure from Singapore. (Yingluck followed her brother as prime minister, only to herself face the same fate - toppled by Thailand's generals, criminally convicted, and forced into exile.)

Hundreds of “red shirt” supporters gathered outside the airport hoping for a glimpse of their leader.

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets supporters as he arrives at Don Mueang International Airport on August 22, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, before heading to jail to serve an 8-year sentence. Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images

Thaksin’s return came as Thailand’s lower house and its military-appointed Senate wrangled over the possible election of neophyte politician Srettha Thavisin, a real estate mogul from Thaksin’s Pheu Thai party, as prime minister. Srettha was elected premier within hours of Thaksin's return on Tuesday.



Pheu Thai had at first intended to form a coalition government with the progressive winner of the May election, the Move Forward party, before conservative lawmakers--backed by the powerful military--blocked Move Forward's path to power.

Thaksin, who suffers from health issues, was taken to a special wing of the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he was expected to apply for a royal pardon.

"All inmates have the right to seek a royal pardon on the first day of imprisonment," acting deputy prime minister Wissanu Kreangam said Tuesday.