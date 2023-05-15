Thai Opposition Triumphs in Elections, as Voters Deliver Blow to Military Leaders

Thai voters delivered a rebuke to the country’s military leaders Sunday, voting in droves for two opposition parties that are now pitching to jointly run the country—and to reform the Thai military and monarchy. Both institutions—the monarchy in particular—have long been effectively immune from significant change.
The biggest surprise was the surge in support for the progressive Move Forward party, which wants to overhaul the Thai military and water down laws banning criticism of Thailand’s royal family. Both would constitute seismic changes in the country.
The Move Forward party won 151 seats in the country’s 500-seat House of Representatives, defying opinion polls that had predicted a majority for Pheu Thai, the country’s main opposition party founded by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Pheu Thai ultimately ended up with 141 seats.
The military-backed United Thai Nation party managed to win a mere 36 seats.
But although Move Forward and Pheu Thai agreed Monday to join forces to govern Thailand, the road ahead remains unclear. Under rules drafted by the military, their proposal to appoint a new prime minister to replace incumbent General Prayuth Chan-ocha, who came to power following a 2014 coup, can still be stymied by Thailand’s military-appointed Senate.
Mindful of this potential roadblock, on Monday, Move Forward’s leader and nominee for Prime Minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, told reporters in Bangkok that while he was “not worried” about his coalition’s prospects, he was also “not careless.”
Above all, he and other Move Forward leaders were cheering the fact that a party built on the prospects of widespread change had carried the day.
“People have been through enough of a lost decade,” he said. “Today is a new day.”
