Texas Woman Makes Way Through Cockroach-Infested Storm Drain to Save Puppies

Callie Clemens rescued two puppies, and was still searching for a third

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
A Texas woman who braved a cockroach-infested storm drain to rescue a pair of puppies said she’s still searching for one more. 

After learning that three pups fell into a Houston, Texas storm drain, Callie Clemens suited up and descended into the depths of a bug-ridden gutter, according to KRIV-TV.

"There's a lot of cockroaches, you just have to avoid them, you just go fast," Clemens told the outlet in late July.

At the start of the days-long search, Clemens was asked by local outlet KHOU 11 why she was taking on the search and replied: "I can’t sleep knowing there are puppies in there going to die."

She learned the terrier mix puppies went missing in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood when someone reached out to her via a lost and found pets Facebook page.  

Houston-area woman saves puppies in storm drain
Clemens arrived at the scene and learned the dogs had fallen into the drain.

Equipped with a flashlight, blueprints and maps of the underground culverts, Clemens was able to track down two puppies, but was still searching for a third.

"I wouldn't say no, especially when you hear the cries," Clemens told the outlet, adding that she had previously gone down a storm drain to save kittens. 

Clemens took the puppies to the Houston SPCA.

It’s unclear if she recovered the third dog. According to a recent update from The Washinton Post, volunteers were leaving food for the final missing puppy and some of it has been eaten but they had not recovered the dog.

