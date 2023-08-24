Texas Woman Killed Landlord, Told Tenants She Took Rent From That He Ran Away to Africa: Court Docs

A woman was arrested and charged with murder this week, two years after Texas police said she killed her landlord, kept his body in the backyard, and told tenants he ran away to Africa.

Colin Kerdachi, a 78-year-old landlord in Houston, was reported missing in February 2021, when Texas was experiencing an extreme winter storm, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

A tenant told investigators he returned from a trip to find Pamela Merritt, 43, inside his house, confessing to the alleged murder of Kerdachi and refusing to leave, according to records reviewed by the Houston Chronicle. She was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and released, KHOU reported.

In October 2021, another tenant reported finding a blood-stained mattress on the third floor of the house, a knife in a mailbox, and a “bin with blood in it in a crawl space,” according to the Houston Chronicle. That same woman then found a decomposing body in the backyard while cleaning the house and yard in December, police said. The woman said she had been paying rent to Merritt, KHOU reported.

When police arrived, they reported the remains were “in an advanced state of decomposition.”

Merrit and her boyfriend, Michael Brown, were reportedly taken in for questioning after the body was discovered but told police the remains belonged to a dead dog and that Kerdachi had faked his death to commit fraud and was likely alive in Africa, according to KHOU.

In March 2023, police obtained Kerdachi’s cell phone records which indicated he had not left his residence nor had any activity after Feb. 15, 2021. His autopsy report also indicated he died from repeated stabbing to his head, neck, torso, and chest, the news outlet reported.

In May, police formally charged Merritt with murder but were unable to locate the woman. Brown was arrested at that time and charged with tampering with evidence, but told investigators he was not involved with the murder and blamed Merritt, according to KHOU.

On Aug. 18, police finally tracked Merritt down, and she was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online records.