Texas Woman Killed Landlord, Told Tenants She Took Rent From That He Ran Away to Africa: Court Docs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Texas Woman Killed Landlord, Told Tenants She Took Rent From That He Ran Away to Africa: Court Docs

The woman initially told police the landlord's remains belonged to a dead dog

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pamela Ann MerrittHarris County Jail

A woman was arrested and charged with murder this week, two years after Texas police said she killed her landlord, kept his body in the backyard, and told tenants he ran away to Africa.

Colin Kerdachi, a 78-year-old landlord in Houston, was reported missing in February 2021, when Texas was experiencing an extreme winter storm, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department. 

A tenant told investigators he returned from a trip to find Pamela Merritt, 43, inside his house, confessing to the alleged murder of Kerdachi and refusing to leave, according to records reviewed by the Houston Chronicle. She was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and released, KHOU reported.

In October 2021, another tenant reported finding a blood-stained mattress on the third floor of the house, a knife in a mailbox, and a “bin with blood in it in a crawl space,” according to the Houston Chronicle. That same woman then found a decomposing body in the backyard while cleaning the house and yard in December, police said. The woman said she had been paying rent to Merritt, KHOU reported.

When police arrived, they reported the remains were “in an advanced state of decomposition.”

Merrit and her boyfriend, Michael Brown, were reportedly taken in for questioning after the body was discovered but told police the remains belonged to a dead dog and that Kerdachi had faked his death to commit fraud and was likely alive in Africa, according to KHOU.

In March 2023, police obtained Kerdachi’s cell phone records which indicated he had not left his residence nor had any activity after Feb. 15, 2021. His autopsy report also indicated he died from repeated stabbing to his head, neck, torso, and chest, the news outlet reported. 

Read More

In May, police formally charged Merritt with murder but were unable to locate the woman. Brown was arrested at that time and charged with tampering with evidence, but told investigators he was not involved with the murder and blamed Merritt, according to KHOU.

On Aug. 18, police finally tracked Merritt down, and she was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online records.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.