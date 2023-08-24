Texas Woman Killed Landlord, Told Tenants She Took Rent From That He Ran Away to Africa: Court Docs

A woman was arrested and charged with murder this week, two years after Texas police said she killed her landlord, kept his body in the backyard, and told tenants he ran away to Africa.
Colin Kerdachi, a 78-year-old landlord in Houston, was reported missing in February 2021, when Texas was experiencing an extreme winter storm, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
A tenant told investigators he returned from a trip to find Pamela Merritt, 43, inside his house, confessing to the alleged murder of Kerdachi and refusing to leave, according to records reviewed by the Houston Chronicle. She was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and released, KHOU reported.
In October 2021, another tenant reported finding a blood-stained mattress on the third floor of the house, a knife in a mailbox, and a “bin with blood in it in a crawl space,” according to the Houston Chronicle. That same woman then found a decomposing body in the backyard while cleaning the house and yard in December, police said. The woman said she had been paying rent to Merritt, KHOU reported.
When police arrived, they reported the remains were “in an advanced state of decomposition.”
Merrit and her boyfriend, Michael Brown, were reportedly taken in for questioning after the body was discovered but told police the remains belonged to a dead dog and that Kerdachi had faked his death to commit fraud and was likely alive in Africa, according to KHOU.
In March 2023, police obtained Kerdachi’s cell phone records which indicated he had not left his residence nor had any activity after Feb. 15, 2021. His autopsy report also indicated he died from repeated stabbing to his head, neck, torso, and chest, the news outlet reported.
- Georgia Woman Faces 220 Charges for Allegedly Mishandling Tenant Rent Payments
- Texas Woman Killed by Boyfriend over Abortion: Police
- Landlord Orders Low-Income Tenants To Pay Rent Again After Property Manager Reportedly Steals Their Checks
- A 12-Year-Old Boy Tried to Carjack Woman in Broad Daylight. When She Said No, He Ran Away
- Woman Charged With Arson After Allegedly Setting a Fire Inside Boyfriend’s Home For Not Answering His Phone
In May, police formally charged Merritt with murder but were unable to locate the woman. Brown was arrested at that time and charged with tampering with evidence, but told investigators he was not involved with the murder and blamed Merritt, according to KHOU.
On Aug. 18, police finally tracked Merritt down, and she was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online records.
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews