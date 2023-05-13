The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Texas Woman Killed by Boyfriend over Abortion: Police

    Women is gunned down in Dallas parking lot

    Mary Papenfuss
    Getty Images

    A Texas woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend after she obtained an abortion he didn't want her to have, Dallas police reported.

    Harold Thompson, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the shooting during a confrontation in a Dallas parking lot earlier this week, said investigators. He is being held without bond.

    Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, was with her boyfriend on Wednesday when he tried to put her in a chokehold, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. She had returned the night before from Colorado, where she had traveled to get an abortion.

    Women in Texas are forced to travel out of the state because nearly all abortions have been halted in Texas, except in medical emergencies, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

    “It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” the affidavit said. “The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.”

    The crime was allegedly captured on surveillance video of the parking lot.

    The video shows Gonzalez as she first “shrugs ... off” her boyfriend, police said. As the two continue walking the boyfriend pulls out a gun and shoots Gonzalez in the head, according to the affidavit.

    She then falls to the ground, and is shot again multiple times before her boyfriend runs away, the affidavit recounted.

    Gonzalez’s sister was at the scene and heard the shooting, police said.

    At the time of the shooting, Thompson had been charged with assault of a family member, who accused him of choking her in March, AP reported.

