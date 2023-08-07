Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger Who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral Video - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger Who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral Video

Tiffany Gomas, 38, was ticketed for criminal trespass after she tried to reboard the plane after causing her fellow passengers to deplane

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The woman who claimed “that motherf—r back there is not real” in a viral airplane meltdown has been identified as a Texas marketing executive.

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport confirmed to The Messenger that Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old Dallas resident, was the woman who was kicked off an American Airlines flight after saying she was going to leave and told her fellow passengers, “You can sit on this plane and you can f—ing die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

Despite Gomas repeatedly saying in the video that she was “getting the f— off,” police records first reviewed by the New York Post said she initially refused to get off the plane, causing hours of delays for the other passengers.

Read More

Police records said the incident began after Gomas argued with a relative she was traveling with after she accused them of stealing her AirPods.

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the July 2 complaint stated. “Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. (The airline manager) explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman from a viral video on an American Airlines flight.
Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman from a viral video on an American Airlines flight where she proclaimed to her fellow passengers that the person sitting next to her on the flight was "not real."knuckelslawncare/TikTok

Due to Gomas' comments about feeling unsafe, flight attendants became uneasy and all passengers were then forced to deplane while TSA personnel rescreened the aircraft.

By the time officers arrived, police said Gomas had become “distraught” and refused to speak with police. She was denied reboarding the aircraft and was later given a ticket for criminal trespass after she attempted to go back through TSA and into the boarding area several times, but was never arrested.

Video of Gomas’ outburst has gone viral across several social media platforms, amassing millions of views on Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.