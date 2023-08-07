Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger Who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral Video
Tiffany Gomas, 38, was ticketed for criminal trespass after she tried to reboard the plane after causing her fellow passengers to deplane
The woman who claimed “that motherf—r back there is not real” in a viral airplane meltdown has been identified as a Texas marketing executive.
The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport confirmed to The Messenger that Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old Dallas resident, was the woman who was kicked off an American Airlines flight after saying she was going to leave and told her fellow passengers, “You can sit on this plane and you can f—ing die with them or not. I’m not going to.”
Despite Gomas repeatedly saying in the video that she was “getting the f— off,” police records first reviewed by the New York Post said she initially refused to get off the plane, causing hours of delays for the other passengers.
Police records said the incident began after Gomas argued with a relative she was traveling with after she accused them of stealing her AirPods.
“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the July 2 complaint stated. “Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. (The airline manager) explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”
Due to Gomas' comments about feeling unsafe, flight attendants became uneasy and all passengers were then forced to deplane while TSA personnel rescreened the aircraft.
By the time officers arrived, police said Gomas had become “distraught” and refused to speak with police. She was denied reboarding the aircraft and was later given a ticket for criminal trespass after she attempted to go back through TSA and into the boarding area several times, but was never arrested.
Video of Gomas’ outburst has gone viral across several social media platforms, amassing millions of views on Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.
