Texas Wildfire Destroys 5 Homes, With Several More Threatened as Crews Work to Contain Blaze

The fire is 20% contained, but 25 more structures are immediately threatened

Ryan Parker
A 250-acre wildfire in Texas has already destroyed five homes in Hill County as crews race to contain the blaze before more damage is done. CBS Texas/Screengrab

Five homes have been destroyed Wednesday and more are threatened as a wildfire in Texas grows in size while crews do battle with the blaze.

The Blum fire in Hill County grew to 250 acres by the evening, threatening homes and power lines, per an updated incident report from Texas A&M Forest Service.

Thus far, the wildfire has destroyed five homes with 25 more structures immediately threatened, authorities said. As of 8 p.m. PT, the fire is 20% contained.

"Crews continue to engage in structure protection. Dozer crews are making progress in constructing the containment line," officials said in the release.

Read More

Evocations have been ordered in the area and a number of roads closed for the blaze as exhibiting "active behavior with long-range spotting."

"High temperatures are expected to continue through to the weekend, making conditions difficult for firefighters to directly attack the fire," TFS said in a statement. "Relative humidity is around 25% but [Wednesday night] should recover to above 80%. Winds will remain high, with occasional gusts out of the south. These winds are expected to decrease slightly tonight and then return to similar levels [Thursday]."

