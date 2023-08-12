Texas Trustee Calls for Removal of Integration Poster Showing Different ‘Racially Colored Hands’ at School
She said poster was 'traumatizing' for a first-grader
A Texas school trustee has argued that a poster showing different "racially colored hands" should be removed from an elementary school so that children can "think freely."
Trustee Melissa Dungan argued at a Board of Trustees meeting of the Conroe County Independent School District early this month that such ideas displayed on walls at schools express "personal ideologies" that she argued should be banned.
In one "shocking" example Dungan said parents complained to her that their first-grade child was "traumatized" after she was exposed to the poster of different "racially colored hands" with the words: "All belong here."
The first-grader had to be "moved into another classroom," said Dungan.
- Riley Keough to Become Sole Trustee of Mom Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate: Report
- ‘Doctor Who’ Debuts New Posters of Ncuti Gatwa, David Tennant and More
- Iowa School District Flags Classic Novels ‘Ulysses,’ ‘Catcher in the Rye’ for Removal Under New Law
- Lisa Marie Presley Judge Confirms Estate Details as Family Seeks to Seal Dollar Amounts
- McCarthy Calls Eli Crane’s ‘Colored People’ Comment Unacceptable, but Says the Congressman ‘Misspoke’
- Texas Bill Requiring Public Schools to Display Ten Commandments in Every Classroom Fails
The trustee claimed the poster supporting inclusivity of all children had a "reverse effect" on the first-grader, who wondered: "Why wouldn't I be accepted here?"
If it's "not part of the curriculum" the poster "really doesn't belong on the wall," Dungan insisted.
Another trustee at the meeting, Stacy Chase, asked Dungan: "Just so I understand, are you seriously suggesting that you find objectionable a poster indicating that all [children] are included? What is the problem with that?"
Dungan wouldn't say if she found the poster personally objectionable. But she did emphasize that she wants to avoid "situations like that" with a crackdown on what she characterized as expressions of personal ideologies.
She said the point of her complaint was to help guarantee that children can "think freely while at school."
“When children are told what or how to believe whether it verbal, in writing or through visual symbols, they miss out on the freedom to think for themselves and use the skills they are learning in the classroom,” she said.
When Dungan was asked by a fellow trustee if Bible verses should be prohibited because they represent personal beliefs, Dungan responded: "I don't know."
Other trustees pointed out that policy already exists prohibiting political displays, unless it's related to a lesson, which Dungan was apparently unaware of.
Another trustee pointed out that Pride flags have been removed from schools. "Any example of that brought to me has always been addressed," emphasized board president Skeeter Hubert.
Dungan said she wants the policy to "go further."
Chase and fellow trustee Datren Williams warned that the district should be careful about overstepping existing policies and state law.
“I think this is a slippery slope,” Williams said.
The full Conroe Board of Trustees meeting can be viewed in the video below. Dungan raises the issue of the "traumatizing" poster soon after she begins speaking at 3:30:00.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Maui Officials: Only 2 of Those Found Dead Have Been Properly Identified; DNA Samples NeededNews
- Hawaii Governor: There Is ‘Very Little Left’ of Lahaina as Growing Death Toll Reaches 96News
- Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’News
- Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to AustraliaNews
- Coast Guard Looking for 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North CarolinaNews
- Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and LakeNews
- 23-Day-Old Baby Among 7 Killed by Russians in Ukraine’s Southern Kherson RegionNews
- Journalist Talks ‘Gut Punch’ of Reporting on Hawaii Fire That Killed 4 Family MembersNews
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui WildfiresNews
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews