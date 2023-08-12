Texas Trustee Calls for Removal of Integration Poster Showing Different ‘Racially Colored Hands’ at School

A Texas school trustee has argued that a poster showing different "racially colored hands" should be removed from an elementary school so that children can "think freely."

Trustee Melissa Dungan argued at a Board of Trustees meeting of the Conroe County Independent School District early this month that such ideas displayed on walls at schools express "personal ideologies" that she argued should be banned.

In one "shocking" example Dungan said parents complained to her that their first-grade child was "traumatized" after she was exposed to the poster of different "racially colored hands" with the words: "All belong here."

The first-grader had to be "moved into another classroom," said Dungan.

The trustee claimed the poster supporting inclusivity of all children had a "reverse effect" on the first-grader, who wondered: "Why wouldn't I be accepted here?"

If it's "not part of the curriculum" the poster "really doesn't belong on the wall," Dungan insisted.

Another trustee at the meeting, Stacy Chase, asked Dungan: "Just so I understand, are you seriously suggesting that you find objectionable a poster indicating that all [children] are included? What is the problem with that?"

Dungan wouldn't say if she found the poster personally objectionable. But she did emphasize that she wants to avoid "situations like that" with a crackdown on what she characterized as expressions of personal ideologies.

She said the point of her complaint was to help guarantee that children can "think freely while at school."

“When children are told what or how to believe whether it verbal, in writing or through visual symbols, they miss out on the freedom to think for themselves and use the skills they are learning in the classroom,” she said.

When Dungan was asked by a fellow trustee if Bible verses should be prohibited because they represent personal beliefs, Dungan responded: "I don't know."

A school board trustee complained of "different racially colored hands" on a poster that may have looked something like this. Jose Luis Pelaez/Getty Images

Other trustees pointed out that policy already exists prohibiting political displays, unless it's related to a lesson, which Dungan was apparently unaware of.

Another trustee pointed out that Pride flags have been removed from schools. "Any example of that brought to me has always been addressed," emphasized board president Skeeter Hubert.

Dungan said she wants the policy to "go further."

Chase and fellow trustee Datren Williams warned that the district should be careful about overstepping existing policies and state law.

“I think this is a slippery slope,” Williams said.

The full Conroe Board of Trustees meeting can be viewed in the video below. Dungan raises the issue of the "traumatizing" poster soon after she begins speaking at 3:30:00.