Texas Troopers Ordered to Refuse Migrants Water and Push Small Children Back Into Rio Grande

Border security officers under the authority of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were told to push small children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande and to deny water to asylum seekers even in the sweltering summer heat, according to emails reviewed by The Messenger.



A Department of Public Safety trooper-medic recounted his experiences at the border in a July 3 email sent to a superior that was first obtained and verified by the Houston Chronicle.



“I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane," the trooper wrote. "We need to recognize that these are people who are made in the image of God and need to be treated as such."



Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 15, 2023, to prevent illegal immigration entry to the US. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

In one instance, the trooper said he witnessed a pregnant 19-year-old having a miscarriage while caught in razor wire used to prevent migrants from passing into the country. In another, a four-year-old girl was pushed back by Texas National Guard soldiers after attempting to pass through the wires and later lost consciousness due to heat exhaustion.



On a different shift, the trooper reported that his team was ordered by a shift officer to send 120 hungry and exhausted migrants, including nursing babies, back across the river as temperatures soared above 100 degrees. After the team expressed concerns, they were told to first verbally instruct the migrants to cross back over and then to get into their vehicle and drive away. The migrants were eventually processed by Border Patrol agents, according to the email.



"The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the allegations made in the email in question," the Department of Public Safety said in a statement to The Messenger. "There is not a directive or policy that instructs Troopers to withhold water from migrants or push them back into the river."



The trooper claimed that the state deployed "traps" that were strategically placed in areas of the Rio Grande with high water, which raises the risks of drowning as migrants resort to entering deeper areas of the river. One 15-year-old boy reportedly broke his leg while trying to avoid the wire, according to the trooper's report.



DPS Director Steven McCraw requested an audit over the weekend after Border Patrol agents reported at least seven incidents of migrants being injured in razor wire between July 4 and July 13 alone. McCraw wrote that the wire is intended to deter smuggling operations and should not increase the chances of injury among migrants: "The smugglers care not if the migrants are injured, but we do, and we must take all necessary measures to mitigate the risk to them including injuries from trying cross over the concertina wire, drownings and dehydration."



Gov. Abbott has in recent weeks expanded his Operation Lone Star initiative to physically block migrants from entering the state with controversial tactics, including placing buoys along the water, a move that Mexico recently said could violate its water treaties with the U.S.



The emails claim that the new policies have proven deadly: A mother and her two children drowned while trying to cross on July 1. The mother and one child were recovered about a minute after they went underwater, but they could not be resuscitated. The other child's body was never recovered, per the email. At least two other people drowned in the trooper's area of operation that week.



Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic party's nominee in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race who has gone on to become one of Abbott's fiercest critics, condemned the governor.

“Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry as President Biden’s dangerous open border policies entice migrants from over 150 countries to risk their lives entering the country illegally," Gov. Abbott's office told CNN in response to the emails.



"The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult," the statement continued.



Texas has funneled more resources and soldiers into its own border enforcement initiatives in order to fill what it claims is a gap in federal funding and personnel to deter migrants. The state has enacted several policies that skirt legal precedents, including a program that has bused thousands of migrants into various East Coast cities since April 2022.



