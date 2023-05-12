Texas Town Attempting to Host Largest Gathering of Kyles on Record

The city of Kyle, Texas, is attempting to host the largest gathering of Kyles ever recorded.

The goal is to gather more than 2,325 people named Kyle to break the record for the most people with the same first name in one place — a record set by a group of Ivans who gathered in Bosnia in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.

The official gathering is set to take place on May 21 at 4 p.m., the city announced, while the fair will begin on May 19 and conclude after the evening of the count.

In order to be eligible to take part in the Kyle Fair, the city said participants must have the first name Kyle, spelled the same way, provide proof of ID, and minors must be accompanied by a parent.

“We’ve got a party planned that’ll knock the stink off a skunk here in Kyle, Texas!” said the official Kyle Fair website. “We’ve got ribs, ‘ritas, carnival rides, and a whole mess of things on a stick ready to dig into.”

According to the event’s site, which lists an entire calendar of weekend free-to-attend events, there will also be live music.

While this will be the first Kyle Fair, the city said it's their fourth attempt at breaking the world record, which the municipality of Kupreški kosci in Kupres, Bosnia and Herzegovina, currently holds.