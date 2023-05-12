Texas Town Attempting to Host Largest Gathering of Kyles on Record

The city of Kyle, Texas, is attempting to host the largest gathering of Kyles ever recorded.
The goal is to gather more than 2,325 people named Kyle to break the record for the most people with the same first name in one place — a record set by a group of Ivans who gathered in Bosnia in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.
The official gathering is set to take place on May 21 at 4 p.m., the city announced, while the fair will begin on May 19 and conclude after the evening of the count.
In order to be eligible to take part in the Kyle Fair, the city said participants must have the first name Kyle, spelled the same way, provide proof of ID, and minors must be accompanied by a parent.
- New York Town Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Migrants Expected Arrival
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash
- CNN Media Reporter Reveals ‘Fury of Criticism’ Within Network Following Trump Town Hall
“We’ve got a party planned that’ll knock the stink off a skunk here in Kyle, Texas!” said the official Kyle Fair website. “We’ve got ribs, ‘ritas, carnival rides, and a whole mess of things on a stick ready to dig into.”
According to the event’s site, which lists an entire calendar of weekend free-to-attend events, there will also be live music.
While this will be the first Kyle Fair, the city said it's their fourth attempt at breaking the world record, which the municipality of Kupreški kosci in Kupres, Bosnia and Herzegovina, currently holds.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics