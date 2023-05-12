The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Texas Town Attempting to Host Largest Gathering of Kyles on Record

    The city hopes that they will break the world record for most people with the same name gathered in one place at Kyle Fair.

    Published |Updated
    Rachel Askinasi
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    City of Kyle, TX

    The city of Kyle, Texas, is attempting to host the largest gathering of Kyles ever recorded.

    The goal is to gather more than 2,325 people named Kyle to break the record for the most people with the same first name in one place — a record set by a group of Ivans who gathered in Bosnia in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.

    The official gathering is set to take place on May 21 at 4 p.m., the city announced, while the fair will begin on May 19 and conclude after the evening of the count.

    In order to be eligible to take part in the Kyle Fair, the city said participants must have the first name Kyle, spelled the same way, provide proof of ID, and minors must be accompanied by a parent. 

    Read More

    “We’ve got a party planned that’ll knock the stink off a skunk here in Kyle, Texas!” said the official Kyle Fair website. “We’ve got ribs, ‘ritas, carnival rides, and a whole mess of things on a stick ready to dig into.”

    According to the event’s site, which lists an entire calendar of weekend free-to-attend events, there will also be live music.

    While this will be the first Kyle Fair, the city said it's their fourth attempt at breaking the world record, which the municipality of Kupreški kosci in Kupres, Bosnia and Herzegovina, currently holds.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.