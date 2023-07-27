Texas Teens Steal Car, Lead Cops on Very Short Chase Before Crashing Into Tree: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Texas Teens Steal Car, Lead Cops on Very Short Chase Before Crashing Into Tree: Report

All four occupants attempted to run away on foot, but they were quickly located and taken into custody

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A six-minute police chase through Fort Worth this week ended abruptly when four teenagers, accused of stealing a car, accidentally crashed it into a tree, according to an incident report.

Around 3:40 a.m., police received reports that a stolen blue Hyundai was parked at a convenience store.

When the officers turned on their lights, the driver quickly reversed and sped away, crashing into the front of the police vehicle.

As more officers joined the pursuit, they deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle.

Read More

Just six minutes after the pursuit began, the Hyundai drove over the device and swerved into a tree.

All four occupants began running away on foot, but they were quickly apprehended and taken into custody. One of them was transported to a local hospital because he hit his head during the accident, but he is expected to fully recover.

Three of the suspects were released to their parents or guardians, while the driver was transported to a juvenile justice center. The department confirmed it will file charges against the driver through its Youth Division.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.