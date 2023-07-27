Texas Teens Steal Car, Lead Cops on Very Short Chase Before Crashing Into Tree: Report

A six-minute police chase through Fort Worth this week ended abruptly when four teenagers, accused of stealing a car, accidentally crashed it into a tree, according to an incident report.
Around 3:40 a.m., police received reports that a stolen blue Hyundai was parked at a convenience store.
When the officers turned on their lights, the driver quickly reversed and sped away, crashing into the front of the police vehicle.
As more officers joined the pursuit, they deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle.
Just six minutes after the pursuit began, the Hyundai drove over the device and swerved into a tree.
All four occupants began running away on foot, but they were quickly apprehended and taken into custody. One of them was transported to a local hospital because he hit his head during the accident, but he is expected to fully recover.
Three of the suspects were released to their parents or guardians, while the driver was transported to a juvenile justice center. The department confirmed it will file charges against the driver through its Youth Division.
