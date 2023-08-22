Texas Teen Driver Fatally Shot After Rear-Ending Car While Handling Pistol - The Messenger
Texas Teen Driver Fatally Shot After Rear-Ending Car While Handling Pistol

Officials are trying to determine if the gun went off before or after the crash

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Police found two people with multiple gunshot wounds, including a woman and a child of unspecified ageDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

A 16-year-old Texas boy was fatally shot after he rear-ended a car while allegedly holding a gun. However, police are still unsure of the timing of the events that led to his death.

The unnamed teenager was driving with three passengers on Monday in Houston. According to a press release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old “may have been handling a pistol while the car was in motion.”

Around the same time that the teen rear-ended another vehicle, police said the gun fired and hit him. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Facebook that authorities are investigating whether the gunshot occurred first or the car accident.

The teenager was airlifted to the hospital in “very critical condition,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. An update to Gonzalez’ Facebook post on Tuesday confirmed that the teen had died at the hospital.

“At this point, we’re trying to conduct the investigation,” Gonzalez said in a news conference. “We still want to again confirm some details and make sure that we’re getting the full story.”

Initial reports indicate that the teen was holding the gun when it went off, but Gonzalez said that “could always change.” He added, “We may get additional information and determine that one of the other occupants may have discharged the weapon. So that’s all under investigation.”

