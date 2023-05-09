Texas Shooter Had ‘Neo Nazi’ Beliefs But Did Not Target Specific People, Official Says

The gunman accused in the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday may have had white supremacist beliefs but he did not target certain people in the rampage, according to authorities.

Hank Sibley, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s North Texas regional director, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the alleged shooter Mauricio Garcia, 33, had "Neo Nazi" beliefs and posted about them using online message boards.

But despite those beliefs, it appears that he began shooting indiscriminately as soon as he arrived at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

"To me, it looks like he targeted the location rather than a specific group of people,” Sibley told reporters. “He was very random in the people he killed. It didn’t matter the age, same race or sex. He just shot people, which is horrific in itself.”

Sibley said that it took Garcia just four minutes to shoot the 15 victims, including eight who died, before an unnamed Allen police officer shot and killed him.

"He demonstrated tremendous bravery," Sibley said of the officer, "and he undoubtedly saved countless lives."

Garcia arrived at the mall with eight legally-purchased guns, including an AR-15, Sibley said. Three of the weapons were found on Garcia's body, while 5 additional weapons were in his vehicle at the scene.

Sibley also confirmed reports that Garcia had a brief three-month stint in the U.S. Army when he was just 18 — but was discharged after officials questioned whether he was fit for duty.

After his time in the Army, Garcia worked at multiple private security firms and had an expired private security license.

Sibley told reporters that Garcia was not on law enforcement’s radar before the shooting — and that it’s still too early to classify the incident as an act of domestic terrorism.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told FOX News that people need to wait for the investigation to be completed before making assumptions.

"People should not jump to conclusions because there's a lot of conflicting information about him,” Abbott said. "Let the investigators work through the guy's background, and I think once you see more information about the guy's background, it will reveal a little bit more about why this happened."

“The big question that we’re dealing with right now is what’s his motive?” Sibley told reporters on Tuesday. “Why did he do this? Well, the big question is, we don’t know. That’s what the investigation is trying to find out.”