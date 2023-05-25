Texas 4-Year-Olds Sent Home with Winnie the Pooh Book Teaching Them to ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ In a School Shooting

Texas parents raised concern this week after their elementary-aged children came home with a Winnie the Pooh cartoon book that instructed them to "run, hide, fight" in the event of a mass shooting at their school, the Oak Cliff Advocate reported.

A consulting firm for law enforcement based outside of Dallas reportedly created the comic book, titled "Stay Safe," which features each of the characters from Winnie the Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood using their unique skills to show how students can protect themselves during a school shooting.

"If danger is near, do not fear, HIDE like Pooh does until the police appear," the book instructs, according to images shared by parents with the Advocate. "If it is safe to get away, we should RUN like Rabbit instead of stay."

The book was reportedly distributed around the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Uvalde, in which 19 children and two teachers were murdered in their classrooms.

"I found it extremely disturbing, and was very uncomfortable with the whole contents of the book," one Dallas-area teacher told the Guardian. "It's a year since Uvalde, and nothing has been done other than this book."

In at least some cases, parents told reporters they were given no instructions or explanation for why the book had been distributed to their children. Some of the children who received the book were as young as four-years-old.

The consultants were allowed to riff on the anthropomorphic teddy bear because Winnie the Pooh entered into the public domain in 2022.

Texas has some of the loosest gun laws in the nation and has been the site of numerous mass shootings in recent years.

