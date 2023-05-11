Texas Police Officer Shot and Killed Responding to Domestic Violence Call

Police in Cameron, Texas, are mourning one of their own this morning, The Messenger learned.
A spokeswoman for the Cameron Police Department confirmed an officer was killed overnight while responding to a domestic violence call.
The slain officer's name has not been released.
The officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect late Wednesday night.
- Texas Woman Killed by Boyfriend over Abortion: Police
- Georgia Police Officer Shot at Gun Range
- Officer Who Killed Texas Mall Gunman Can Be Heard Calling for Backup: ‘I Need Everybody I Got’
- 3 Elderly Women Were Killed in New Mexico Shooting, Farmington Police Say
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans Shootings
Dispatchers in Cameron received a call just before 11 p.m. about a possible gunshot victim.
The caller said she had been shot in the back of the neck by the her spouse, according to police.
Officers from the Cameron Police Department, the Milam County Sheriff's Office, the Rockdale Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the home.
The suspect allegedly opened fire on arriving law enforcement, and officers fired back at him.
The shooter was shot and killed by police.
It was unclear where the Cameron officer was shot, but he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
The deceased suspect's name was also not released.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews