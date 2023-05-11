Texas Police Officer Shot and Killed Responding to Domestic Violence Call

Police in Cameron, Texas, are mourning one of their own this morning, The Messenger learned.

A spokeswoman for the Cameron Police Department confirmed an officer was killed overnight while responding to a domestic violence call.

The slain officer's name has not been released.

The officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect late Wednesday night.

Dispatchers in Cameron received a call just before 11 p.m. about a possible gunshot victim.

The caller said she had been shot in the back of the neck by the her spouse, according to police.

Officers from the Cameron Police Department, the Milam County Sheriff's Office, the Rockdale Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the home.

The suspect allegedly opened fire on arriving law enforcement, and officers fired back at him.

The shooter was shot and killed by police.

It was unclear where the Cameron officer was shot, but he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The deceased suspect's name was also not released.