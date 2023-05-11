The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Texas Police Officer Shot and Killed Responding to Domestic Violence Call

    A spokeswoman for the Cameron Police Department confirmed an officer was killed overnight while responding to a domestic violence call.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

    Police in Cameron, Texas, are mourning one of their own this morning, The Messenger learned.

    A spokeswoman for the Cameron Police Department confirmed an officer was killed overnight while responding to a domestic violence call.

    The slain officer's name has not been released.

    The officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect late Wednesday night. 

    Read More

    Dispatchers in Cameron received a call just before 11 p.m. about a possible gunshot victim. 

    The caller said she had been shot in the back of the neck by the her spouse, according to police.

    Officers from the Cameron Police Department, the Milam County Sheriff's Office, the Rockdale Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the home.

    The suspect allegedly opened fire on arriving law enforcement, and officers fired back at him.

    The shooter was shot and killed by police.

    It was unclear where the Cameron officer was shot, but he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

    The deceased suspect's name was also not released.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.