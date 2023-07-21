Texas Officer Rescues Kitten Stuck on Floating Log in Middle of River — and the Pictures are Adorable - The Messenger
Texas Officer Rescues Kitten Stuck on Floating Log in Middle of River — and the Pictures are Adorable

An animal control officer waded into the water in his uniform to bring the tiny baby back to safety

Monique Merrill
Seguin Animal Services received a call for a kitten stuck on a log — and they responded. Seguin Police Department

Everyone has heard of firemen rescuing cats from trees, but how about police rescuing kittens from rivers?

Officers with the Seguin Police Department in Texas braved the water to do just that, according to a social media post from the department.

Fire responders received a Thursday morning call about a kitten stuck on a log in the middle of the river near a boat ramp.

And, of course, they responded!

Animal Service Field Supervisor Brendon Moore was captured on camera wading into the river–in his uniform– carefully bringing the tiny animal back to dry land.

The department said the kitten is being cared for by the animal services department.

Animal Service Field Supervisor Brendon MooreSeguin Police Department
