Texas Mother Charged After 24-Year-Old Son With Autism Found Wandering Streets Alone

Police were unable to identify the young man for months

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A mother in Texas has been charged after her 24-year-old son with autism was found wandering the streets alone.

Charlotte Latasha Pegues, 47, was arrested on Monday for exploitation of a disabled individual, Midland Police Department said in a press release.

Midland Police Department first requested help identifying the young man in a January Facebook post. Police estimated that he was between 13 to 17 years old. They also said he was unable to communicate his full name or where he lived.

The post was shared over 9,000 times, but a February news release said the police still weren't able to identify him or locate a parent or legal guardian.

The release said Midland Fire Department EMS examined him and found no medical treatment was necessary. He was taken to the police department, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to investigate the situation further. He was later released to Child Protective Services.

While detectives collected DNA and fingerprints from the male, he was asked to write his name. He wrote Cordarius several times.

Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Cordarius Lashun Pegues, 24, is a nonverbal person with autism who was found wandering the streets alone.Midland Police Department

Cordarius was placed in foster care. Police said he met the criteria for classification as someone with an intellectual disability. He began attending school and received various services, including speech and physical and occupational therapies.

"Despite being nonverbal, he is making incredible strides in his unique way. Cordarius can identify every household member by pointing to the appropriate foster sibling when their names are called," police said in a Facebook post.

They added that he is "joyful" and he loves to swim and play basketball.

Someone claiming to be Cordarius' grandmother called the police on Aug. 9, CBS 7 reported. The grandmother shared his full name with officers and said that he had been living with his mom.

Monday's press release identified the young man as 24-year-old Cordarius Lashun Pegues.

"The citizens of Midland, along with the abundance of concern for Cordarius nationwide, assisted officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius," police said in the release. "Officials with the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department, and all agencies involved would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and help. A special thank you to the news media for helping to elevate the story of Cordarius to a national level."

Charlotte Latasha Pegues told police she was still receiving financial support from the government for Cordarius’ disability, even when he was no longer living with her, according to court documents obtained by the station. She could not provide proof of care for Cordarius, but she did consent to a search that revealed hazardous and unhygienic living conditions.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

