Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15

A San Antonio mother of six has enrolled three of her daughters in college before the girls turned 15.

Melissa Williams told WFMY that she created homeschooling curriculums tailored to her children's academic strengths, and all six of her children attended a mix of public schooling along with homeschooling.

Her daughter Alana was accepted into Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, when she was 14 with a 3.7 GPA, the outlet reported. She is now 17 and studying biology on a pre-med track. Williams chose the school among several institutions that had offered enrollment due to its proximity to family, despite being so far away from home.

Alana’s younger sister, Aniyah, was the next to enroll at the university. She graduated at 13 with a 3.0 GPA.

"Yeah, I was a little bit nervous, but most people didn't think I was 13," Aniyah said to the news outlet. She is now 15 and majoring in business/pre-law.

"People think that since I graduated at 13, I had to be some child genius or a child prodigy," she continued. "But I'm just as smart as the next person."

Williams said it was an adjustment to be so far from her teenage daughters, despite having family and support from the school to make sure the girls were okay.

"It was definitely scary and challenging," Williams said. "And it took a lot of prayer and God's direction and faith."

Adina is the next daughter headed to the Alabama school. She graduated this year at age 14 with a 3.5 GPA and plans to major in political science, she told the news station.

"I'm not smart because I'm doing the exact thing as everybody else," Adina said.

The humble sisters said it was their mother who kept them grounded by instilling faith within them through a turbulent childhood faced with adversity.

"She's just so in tune with, like, keeping us where we're supposed to be and letting us know how to build our relationship with God," Alana said. "Our foundation with God has really grown."

The family was homeless for five years and spent time living in shelters, a car, or with family before landing in a home of their own. It was during that time when the daughters were being homeschooled, despite lacking a home.

"I always knew there would eventually be an end to the obstacles and the difficulties," Williams said.

She moved her family to San Antonio last October.

"There were some dark times in my life and just my belief that there was something more. There was something better that pulled me through," Williams said. "And just knowing that my girls were watching."

The last of the daughters is only 9, but the other girls said it is likely she will generate a buzz on campus if she too enrolls before turning 15.