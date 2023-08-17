Back to School in Texas: Students at Medium-Sized High School Return to Brand New $35 Million, 10,000-Seat Football Stadium

Everything is bigger in Texas, and high school football is no exception.

Construction crews at Melissa High School, located an hour northeast of Dallas, spent the summer building a gleaming, $35 million football stadium that can seat up to 10,000 fans, despite the school only having 1,500 students enrolled.

The Melissa Cardinals are located in Colin County, one of many growing suburban municipalities across the Lone Star State. The county had a population of 19,357 last year, five times bigger than it was in 2010, according to WISH.

Construction on the new stadium was completed earlier this summer. Texas Football Life

The county’s rapid population growth led to the Cardinals getting bumped up into Texas’ 5A-D2 level, leading the school district to announce it would build a new, state-of-the-art stadium and practice facility and have it opened ahead of the team's preseason workouts and practices.

High school football in the South, always popular, has been growing tremendously in recent years, helped along by popular TV series like Friday Night Lights and the more recent Netflix docuseries QB-1. Still, the sport is dealing with a slow decline in participation after peaking around 2015, largely due to parent concerns about CTE and concussions.

The Cardinals, coming off a remarkable 11-straight win streak last season, will kick off their season in the new stadium with a preseason game on Sept. 1. The school expects to fill out its stadium with the whole town coming out to support the team.

