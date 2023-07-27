Texas Man With Multiple Priors Convicted of Murdering Mother of 2 Who Helped Him Buy Cigarettes

A Texas man has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a mother who had agreed to help him buy cigarettes.

Mark Anthony Jackson, 44, knocked on the apartment door of Karli Hurley, a 27-year-old mother of two whom he "hardly knew," asking her to give him a ride to buy cigarettes in the early morning hours of October 25, 2021, according to a press release from the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney.

After they left the gas station, they drove to a rural area of League City, where Jackson shot Hurley twice in the back.

Jackson left Hurley face-down in a partially flooded drainage ditch, where she succumbed to her injuries. He then drove her car back to the apartment complex, abandoned her vehicle, and tampered with the weapon used in her murder.

Following the guilty verdict, the jury learned that Jackson had been to prison five times before, serving seven felony offenses related to the distribution of controlled substances and possession of illegal firearms. His last conviction was a 15-year sentence in 2017, of which he only served four years. He also faced assault and weapons charges.

In addition to her two children, Hurley left behind a fiancé, a mother, a father, and numerous siblings. A line in the press release stated, "Their pain is immense, and although they are thankful for the justice the jury provided, they know they will never be whole again."