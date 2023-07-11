Texas Man Who Killed Pregnant Sister and Attempted to Stage Crime Gets 40 Years for Murder

A Texas man who brutally killed his pregnant sister, who he called an "embarrassment" when police sought a motive, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to local reports.
Eduardo Arevalo, who was 19 at the time of the December 2019 slaying, pleaded guilty to felony murder for the death of his 23-year-old sister, Viridiana, according to court records cited Tuesday by Dallas-Fort Worth-based KRLD news radio.
Viridiana was eight months pregnant when she was killed. The baby did not survive.
Arevalo confessed that he strangled his sister to death while she sat on a couch, then put her body in the trunk of his car and disposed of it in a remote area about an hour away from their home in The Colony, local station Fox 4 News reported.
Initially writing a note to make his sister’s death look like a suicide, Arevalo told authorities he felt Viridiana was an "embarrassment to their family" and "it would be better off that she wasn’t here," per Fox 4.
Arevalo faced life without parole for capital murder, but pleaded to the lesser charge of felony murder, according to the news radio station.
