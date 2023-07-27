Texas Man Who Allegedly Stabbed his Wife 11 Times Said ‘I Can’t be Helped’ Before Stabbing Himself: Police

A 47-year-old man is in custody after reportedly stabbing his wife 11 times in front of her son, before stabbing himself.

Trey Calvin Williams, of Moody, Texas, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence in connection with a stabbing that occurred on July 12, as reported by KWTX.

According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the news station, police arrived at the scene to find Williams in the backyard, "saturated in blood" and holding a bloody knife. Williams was ordered to drop the knife, but he reportedly refused to do so while "making inaudible utterances," according to the affidavit.

As more officers arrived on the scene and continued to demand that Williams drop the weapon, he allegedly responded, "I can't be helped. I lost the love of my life," prompting law enforcement to ask if there was someone injured on the property, to which Williams reportedly said, "yes, my wife."

After a 13-minute standoff, Williams reportedly attempted to stab himself while in a kneeling position. He "fell forward, placing the handle of the knife against the ground, landing full force on the blade of his knife with what appeared to be his eye," according to the affidavit. He then "appeared to have a seizure," and officers noted he had a "large laceration just below his sternum."

Williams was transported to the hospital via helicopter and booked into jail on July 21 with a $500,000 bond after he was released from the hospital.

According to the affidavit, Williams's alleged attack on the victim was witnessed by both her son and father who live in the home. The son reportedly approached Williams after hearing his mother screaming and told police he saw Williams "showing no emotion or concern in his eyes," while smoking a cigarette, the station reported. The son said Williams put his cigarette out on the victim's forehead as she yelled, "he’s stabbing me. He’s stabbing me. Go get your grandad."

The father and son reportedly grappled with Williams until they were able to pull him off the woman, who medical staff said suffered 11 wounds across her body. The mother and son then hid in a locked bedroom to call the police, the outlet reported.