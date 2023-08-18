Texas Man Wanted for Shooting 3 Cops Arrested After Clinging to SWAT Vehicle That Breached His Hideout

A man accused of shooting and wounding three Texas police officers within a 24-hour period was arrested after clinging to the arm of a SWAT vehicle that punched a hole in his hideout following a tense standoff with police.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., 34-year-old Terran Green, who had been holed up in a home in the Houston suburb of Humble for hours, was detained by Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

After Green refused to leave the home, which was surrounded by officers, an armored SWAT vehicle with a breach arm, known as "The Rook," was brought in to stab a hole in the building.

Local camera crews were filming as Green exited the building, clinging to the vehicle's breach arm as it backed out of the building.

Police had their guns trained on the man, as the breach arm lowered him to the ground.

The standoff began after Terran Green allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday during a traffic stop in Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the officer is in critical but stable condition and should recover after being shot in the torso.

Terran Green is accused of shooting three law enforcement officers in Texas. Harris County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office issued a Blue Alert for Green, indicating he was a threat to law enforcement.

Then on Thursday, police learned that Green was hiding out at a friend's home.

When they arrived, shots were fired at law enforcement. Two officers, who were wearing armored vests, were struck by bullets and hospitalized — one, in the leg, and the other, in the arm.

Gonzalez said that his officers were trying to negotiate with Green for hours. When he wouldn't budge, they deployed smoke bombs, which also didn't convince him to exit.

It was unclear Friday morning what charges Green would be facing. After his arrest, police learned he had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon.