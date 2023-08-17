Texas Man Shot Dead by Employer Minutes After Being Fired: Police
Police say the employee was unarmed and showed no signs of trying to attack the tattoo shop owner
A business owner in Texas has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting an employee shortly after firing him.
On Tuesday, August 15, the Arlington Police Department responded to a 911 call from Javier Arrendondo, the 42-year-old owner of Vato Loco Tattoo Studio. Arrendondo requested assistance in removing a recently fired employee who was refusing to leave.
While en route to the location, officers were notified of shots fired at the tattoo studio. Upon their arrival, they found a 46-year-old male employee unresponsive on the floor. He was declared dead at the scene.
According to an APD report, there was a "tense verbal exchange" regarding the employee's last paycheck between Arredondo and the employee. Shortly after making the emergency call, Arredondo allegedly drew a handgun and shot the employee, whose name has not been released. Investigators found no weapons on the deceased and no evidence suggesting he attempted to physically confront Arredondo.
After consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, police arrested Arredondo and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder.
