Texas Man Shoots, Kills Suspected Truck Thief After Calling 911: ‘The Bad Guy is the One Dead’

An owner of a pickup truck, whose vehicle was stolen in San Antonio, shot and killed one of the alleged thieves in a mall parking lot on Thursday.

Police Chief William McManus informed reporters that the man had tracked his stolen pickup truck to South Park Mall, located on the South Side of the city.

Upon locating the vehicle, the owner confronted the male suspect and a female passenger, ordering them at gunpoint to exit the vehicle and making the man sit on the ground by one of the tires.

He called the police, but while he was waiting for the officers to arrive, the man on the ground produced a gun and fired at the truck's owner.

The owner responded by shooting back, resulting in the man's death, which police stated was in self-defense.

"The bad guy is the one dead, yes," McManus said. "[The other] was trying to recover his property. Whether or not he did the right thing would depend on who you ask."

The chief noted that the owner did what he felt he needed to do, although the police would have preferred him to wait for officers to arrive.

McManus revealed that the woman was also injured and remains in the hospital in critical condition. The truck's owner is understood to be in a stable condition.