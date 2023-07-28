Texas Man Shoots, Kills Suspected Truck Thief After Calling 911: ‘The Bad Guy is the One Dead’

An owner of a pickup truck, whose vehicle was stolen in San Antonio, shot and killed one of the alleged thieves in a mall parking lot on Thursday.
Police Chief William McManus informed reporters that the man had tracked his stolen pickup truck to South Park Mall, located on the South Side of the city.
Upon locating the vehicle, the owner confronted the male suspect and a female passenger, ordering them at gunpoint to exit the vehicle and making the man sit on the ground by one of the tires.
He called the police, but while he was waiting for the officers to arrive, the man on the ground produced a gun and fired at the truck's owner.
- Man in San Antonio Tracks Down Pickup, Gets Shot, Then Kills Suspected Thief
- Arizona Man Unable to Work After His Two Trucks are Stolen in One Month
- Suspect in Custody After 6 Shot, 3 Dead in Shooting in Annapolis
- Suspect in Georgia Mass Shooting Killed After Day-Long Manhunt
- Florida Police Kill Stabbing Suspect in Shootout After Car Chase, Crash
The owner responded by shooting back, resulting in the man's death, which police stated was in self-defense.
"The bad guy is the one dead, yes," McManus said. "[The other] was trying to recover his property. Whether or not he did the right thing would depend on who you ask."
The chief noted that the owner did what he felt he needed to do, although the police would have preferred him to wait for officers to arrive.
McManus revealed that the woman was also injured and remains in the hospital in critical condition. The truck's owner is understood to be in a stable condition.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews