Texas Man Sentenced for Using Needy Kids Nonprofit to Scam Millions From Government

A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison after an investigation revealed he wildly inflated the number of meals he was providing to needy children through a government program and scammed the program out of $2.3 million.
Michael Anthony Munson, founder of the Heloise Munson Foundation in Dallas, Texas, admitted to swindling the program over the course of seven years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice [DOJ].
Through his nonprofit, Munson claimed to have provided over 2.4 million meals to needy children in order to be reimbursed by the government through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which connects children with meals and snacks when school is out of session. In reality, Munson provided less than 1 million meals to children in need and instead pocketed the extra cash.
In addition to lying about the number of meals, Munson also lied about buying food altogether.
In 2013, Munson testified under oath that his foundation purchased foods from Janus Wholesale Food, Inc. and submitted a doctored affidavit from the so-called company’s director of sales to prove the company sold food supplies to Munson. In fact, Munson had paid someone $75,000 to fabricate invoices from the fake company to match the number of meals Munson had claimed his foundation provided so he could be reimbursed, according to the DOJ.
Munson was first indicted on five counts of summer food service program fraud in 2018 and later plead guilty in 2022. Restitution is expected to be ordered later this week.
- Artificial Intelligence And Deepfake Scams Are Swindling Millions From Victims
- Swindler Posed as Ivy League Wall Street Expert to Scam Wealthy Investors of Millions: Feds
- Cow Manure Ponzi Scheme Con Man Sentenced for $9 Million Fraud
- Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
- Kyle Rittenhouse Launches Pro-Gun Nonprofit With Far-Right Group From Texas
- Man Dodges Facebook Marketplace Scam, Falls for Zelle Scam
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Stepson Accused of Beating Stepmother to Death With Baseball Bat Within Walls of Gated CommunityNews
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews