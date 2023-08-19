Texas Man Says He Did ‘Not Hide The Body Very Well’ When Asked Why He Was Arrested for Wife’s Murder - The Messenger
Texas Man Says He Did ‘Not Hide The Body Very Well’ When Asked Why He Was Arrested for Wife’s Murder

Police tracked his location to the scene of the crime via an ankle monitor he was required to wear from a prior offense

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
A 37-year-old Texas man is in jail after investigators accused him of dumping his wife’s dead body in a lake and reporting her missing.

Karlton Dudley, of Plano, gave an apparent admission after being placed in custody. He told an officer he was in jail “due to losing his wife on Saturday and not hiding the body very well,” according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Dallas Morning News.

Sarah Dudley, the suspect’s 32-year-old wife, was found in Lake Lewisville on June 26 – two days after she was reported missing by her husband. Karlton told police the last time he had seen his wife was before she walked to her restaurant job to “clear her head,” but she never showed up to her shift on June 24. 

Karlton Dudley
Karlton DudleyCollin County Detention Center

Dudley told detectives he had noticed their shared apartment was missing a black duffel bag and he hadn’t heard from his wife after checking in with her over text that evening, the outlet reported. She was later found in the lake inside a suitcase matching the description of the missing bag Dudley had described, according to court documents. 

Police arrested Dudley on June 29, after tracking the location data from his ankle monitor he was wearing from a prior offense and discovered the man had been near the spot in the lake his wife was found on the day he reported her missing.

He was charged with one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and one count of abuse of a corpse, the outlet reported. Dudley is also being held on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge from 2022. His bail is set at over $1 million and he is being held at the Collin County jail.

