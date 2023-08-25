Texas Man Mysteriously Dies After Stopping to Help Out Strangers in Stalled Car: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Texas Man Mysteriously Dies After Stopping to Help Out Strangers in Stalled Car: Police

Authorities said a fight broke out after two people pulled over to help the stuck drivers

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Houston police are investigating after one man died after he and another person pulled over to help two strangers whose car had stalled.KTRK-TV

Houston police are puzzled after a man died when he and another person stopped to help two people in a stalled vehicle.

Around midnight on Thursday, two people stopped to help the occupants of a car that had stalled on South Main Street at Fondren Road in Houston. Soon after, a fight erupted between the individuals inside the vehicle, as reported by the police.

Houston Police Department noted that during the altercation, one of the individuals brandished a knife. Now, a 30-year-old man is dead.

However, the specifics surrounding his death remain unclear, as reported by local station KTRK.

"We don't really know the extent of the injuries. Those are not immediately apparent to us right now. There's some other things that we're still investigating on this," Sgt. Duncan told the outlet. "There's no trauma right now immediately apparent. If it is a stab wound, it could be something that we're not seeing that's obvious to us. That's why I'm saying we need to wait for the ME (medical examiner) to give us an official ruling about what happened here tonight."

After arriving, police found the victim in the driver’s seat of the car. HPD confirmed that witnesses to the altercation have been cooperating with the police.

Read More

While the investigation was ongoing, one individual returned to the scene. Whether this person is a suspect remains to be seen.

"It's a confusing situation right now. We're just trying to work through the information that we have," Sgt. Duncan told the station.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.