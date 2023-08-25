Texas Man Mysteriously Dies After Stopping to Help Out Strangers in Stalled Car: Police

Houston police are puzzled after a man died when he and another person stopped to help two people in a stalled vehicle.

Around midnight on Thursday, two people stopped to help the occupants of a car that had stalled on South Main Street at Fondren Road in Houston. Soon after, a fight erupted between the individuals inside the vehicle, as reported by the police.

Houston Police Department noted that during the altercation, one of the individuals brandished a knife. Now, a 30-year-old man is dead.

However, the specifics surrounding his death remain unclear, as reported by local station KTRK.

"We don't really know the extent of the injuries. Those are not immediately apparent to us right now. There's some other things that we're still investigating on this," Sgt. Duncan told the outlet. "There's no trauma right now immediately apparent. If it is a stab wound, it could be something that we're not seeing that's obvious to us. That's why I'm saying we need to wait for the ME (medical examiner) to give us an official ruling about what happened here tonight."

After arriving, police found the victim in the driver’s seat of the car. HPD confirmed that witnesses to the altercation have been cooperating with the police.

While the investigation was ongoing, one individual returned to the scene. Whether this person is a suspect remains to be seen.

"It's a confusing situation right now. We're just trying to work through the information that we have," Sgt. Duncan told the station.