Texas Man in Critical Condition After Car-Motorcycle Crash Allegedly Stemming From Love Triangle

A road rage crash in northwest Texas that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition and another to jail was supposedly spurred by a love triangle, according to a local news report.
Police in Sherman, Texas, responded Friday to a collision between a motorcycle and a car, which left a man pinned below the car.
Investigators and KXII News determined that the collision allegedly began as a confrontation between Cody Kuntz, 33, and Daniel Blakley, 26, in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sherman.
Kuntz recently began a relationship with Daniel Blakley’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Amanda Blakley; the two have been separated for roughly two months.
- 3 Killed, 2 in Critical Condition After Alleged Stolen Car Cut in Half in Crash
- Alligator-Involved Car Crash in Texas Leaves Woman and Unborn Child Dead
- Man Hurls Hatchet at Other Driver in Dramatic Road Rage Incident
- Texas Mother Critically Wounded After Confronting Neighbor Over Loud Music
- Man Survives Five Days in Wilderness After Crashing Car into Ravine
During the argument, Daniel Blakley got in his car and Kuntz attempted to leave, prompting Blakley to allegedly follow him for nearly a mile.
Sherman police suspect Blakley subsequently struck Cody, hitting the back of an auto parts store and pinning Kuntz under the car, per the news station.
Kuntz was taken to a hospital in nearby Plano, Texas, in critical condition and remains in a medically induced coma, according to KXII.
Police arrested Daniel Blakley on Saturday, charging him with aggravated assault causing bodily injury. He is currently being held in jail on a bond of $1 million.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews