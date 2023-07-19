Texas Man in Critical Condition After Car-Motorcycle Crash Allegedly Stemming From Love Triangle - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Texas Man in Critical Condition After Car-Motorcycle Crash Allegedly Stemming From Love Triangle

An argument between two men, one of whom is dating the other's estranged wife, spurred the incident

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus […]kali9/Getty Images

A road rage crash in northwest Texas that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition and another to jail was supposedly spurred by a love triangle, according to a local news report.

Police in Sherman, Texas, responded Friday to a collision between a motorcycle and a car, which left a man pinned below the car.

Investigators and KXII News determined that the collision allegedly began as a confrontation between Cody Kuntz, 33, and Daniel Blakley, 26, in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sherman.

Kuntz recently began a relationship with Daniel Blakley’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Amanda Blakley; the two have been separated for roughly two months.

Read More

During the argument, Daniel Blakley got in his car and Kuntz attempted to leave, prompting Blakley to allegedly follow him for nearly a mile.

Sherman police suspect Blakley subsequently struck Cody, hitting the back of an auto parts store and pinning Kuntz under the car, per the news station.

Kuntz was taken to a hospital in nearby Plano, Texas, in critical condition and remains in a medically induced coma, according to KXII.

Police arrested Daniel Blakley on Saturday, charging him with aggravated assault causing bodily injury. He is currently being held in jail on a bond of $1 million.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.