Texas Man in Critical Condition After Car-Motorcycle Crash Allegedly Stemming From Love Triangle

A road rage crash in northwest Texas that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition and another to jail was supposedly spurred by a love triangle, according to a local news report.

Police in Sherman, Texas, responded Friday to a collision between a motorcycle and a car, which left a man pinned below the car.

Investigators and KXII News determined that the collision allegedly began as a confrontation between Cody Kuntz, 33, and Daniel Blakley, 26, in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sherman.

Kuntz recently began a relationship with Daniel Blakley’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Amanda Blakley; the two have been separated for roughly two months.

During the argument, Daniel Blakley got in his car and Kuntz attempted to leave, prompting Blakley to allegedly follow him for nearly a mile.

Sherman police suspect Blakley subsequently struck Cody, hitting the back of an auto parts store and pinning Kuntz under the car, per the news station.

Kuntz was taken to a hospital in nearby Plano, Texas, in critical condition and remains in a medically induced coma, according to KXII.

Police arrested Daniel Blakley on Saturday, charging him with aggravated assault causing bodily injury. He is currently being held in jail on a bond of $1 million.