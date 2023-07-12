Texas Man Falsely Reported Missing for 8 Years Says He Was Manipulated by Mother: ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

Rudy Farias, a 25-year-old man who was thought to be missing for eight years, broke his silence Tuesday in an interview with Fox 26.

When asked where he had been all this time, Farias said he was “at home —just stuck at home.”

He said his mother told him to stay out of sight and not to make any noise when visitors came to the house.

“She never locked me in or handcuffed me or anything like that," he explained. "I had free will to leave, it just felt like brainwashing, honestly."

Farias told the news station that his mother would tell him he would be arrested because he had a speeding ticket or other minor offenses.

“She locked me in there, pretty much, mentally,” he said. “It felt like Stockholm Syndrome, honestly – just held against my will, mentally, not physically.”

Farias was reported missing to Houston police by his mother in 2015, though authorities recently confirmed that he had returned the following day, but his mother continued to tell police he was missing.

Farias was found unresponsive outside of a church with cuts and bruises last week. An investigation unfolded, and Houston police declined to press charges against his mother.

Farias told Fox 26 that his mother did not sexually assault him, did not “force herself on me or anything like that,” but did “stuff that really made me uncomfortable.”

He said he does not think he can have a normal relationship with his mother now.

"Not after all of that — not after everything she did," he said. "And to be honest, I don't want one with her."