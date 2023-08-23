Texas Man Charged with Kidnapping, Murder in Shooting Death of Ohio Mom

A Texas man was charged with murder and kidnapping after an Ohio woman was found dead inside a car in Tennessee.

Lance Miller, 32, is accused killing Kaitlyn Lynch, a 36-year-old mother of two he recently began dating after they met online, Fox News reports.

Police arrived at Lynch’s home on Friday evening after receiving reports of gunshots, according to WXIX.

Lynch and her car were both missing from the residence, leading authorities to believe she may have been kidnapped.

When her vehicle was spotted the following day, traveling west through Tennessee, Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies began a pursuit and eventually used spike strips to stop it, WKRC reported.

Miller was taken into custody outside Nashville, according to the report. Lynch's body was found inside the car.

A GoFundMe for her family describes the mother of two as “funny, beautiful, determined.”

“We are in complete disbelief that this has happened to our Kaitlyn,” the family said.

“Anyone who knew Kaitlyn knew how much she loved being a mom to her two beautiful daughters and how she was always willing to lend a hand.”

In addition to the charges of murder and kidnapping in Ohio, Miller is also facing charges of felony evading, abuse of a corpse and being a fugitive from justice in Tennessee, according to Fox News.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Miller was out on bond in Oklahoma on charges of DUI, endangerment while eluding police and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to KOKH.