Texas Man Charged with Kidnapping, Murder in Shooting Death of Ohio Mom

A Texas man was charged with murder and kidnapping after an Ohio woman was found dead inside a car in Tennessee.
Lance Miller, 32, is accused killing Kaitlyn Lynch, a 36-year-old mother of two he recently began dating after they met online, Fox News reports.
Police arrived at Lynch’s home on Friday evening after receiving reports of gunshots, according to WXIX.
Lynch and her car were both missing from the residence, leading authorities to believe she may have been kidnapped.
When her vehicle was spotted the following day, traveling west through Tennessee, Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies began a pursuit and eventually used spike strips to stop it, WKRC reported.
Miller was taken into custody outside Nashville, according to the report. Lynch's body was found inside the car.
A GoFundMe for her family describes the mother of two as “funny, beautiful, determined.”
- Mom Sues Chicago After She’s Charged With Murder in Shooting of Man Who Assaulted Her
- Man Charged With Murder for Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Baby: Police
- Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in Jogger Eliza Fletcher’s Kidnapping and Murder
- Mother Charged With Murder for Allegedly Telling Son to Shoot a Man After Fight
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
- ‘My Goal is to Have This Man Executed’: Prosecutor Says Ohio Dad Ripped 3-Year-Old Son From Mom’s Arms Before Shooting Him
“We are in complete disbelief that this has happened to our Kaitlyn,” the family said.
“Anyone who knew Kaitlyn knew how much she loved being a mom to her two beautiful daughters and how she was always willing to lend a hand.”
In addition to the charges of murder and kidnapping in Ohio, Miller is also facing charges of felony evading, abuse of a corpse and being a fugitive from justice in Tennessee, according to Fox News.
At the time of his most recent arrest, Miller was out on bond in Oklahoma on charges of DUI, endangerment while eluding police and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to KOKH.
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Acted Like Marvel Superhero Black Panther in Scaring Off Dollar General Shooter: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews