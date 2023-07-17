Man Allegedly Threatens Woman at Gunpoint for Being Too Loud in Nearby Hotel Room
The suspect is being held on $115,000 bail
A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly using a gun to threaten a woman at a Loma Linda, California, hotel for making too much noise, according to a release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Texas resident Jesse Hamilton approached the woman’s hotel door to complain that she was being too loud, left, and then returned a few moments later.
Upon his return, Hamilton allegedly brandished a handgun from his waistband, drew back the hammer of the gun and pointed it at the woman while threatening her.
He was detained by deputies who issued a search warrant to check his hotel room and found a Beretta PX4 handgun and a box of ammunition among his belongings, the sheriff’s office said.
He faces an assault with a firearm charge and is being held at the Central Detention Center on $115,000 bail.
