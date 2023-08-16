Texas Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor at Child’s Birthday Party Over Who Will Pay for Beer - The Messenger
Texas Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor at Child’s Birthday Party Over Who Will Pay for Beer

The man is facing an aggravated assault charge

Jenna Sundel
Brian Josue Torres Banegas is accused of shooting a neighbor at a children’s birthday party.Harris County Jail

A shooting in Texas this week started as an argument over who would pay for beer at a children's birthday party.

Brian Josue Torres Banegas, 30, was charged Monday with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting a neighbor, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to a preliminary police investigation, several neighbors were gathered outside of a Texas apartment complex for a kids' birthday celebration when the 39-year-old victim and Banegas started arguing. Witnesses told police that Banegas pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim, striking him twice.

The two were arguing over who should pay for beer, according to ABC 13. The station said the victim was shot in the stomach.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, and he is now in stable condition.

Banegas left the scene in his vehicle, but later returned and spoke to officers regarding his role in the shooting. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and Banegas was subsequently charged and booked into the Harris County Jail, police said.

Investigators didn't disclose whether any children were around during the shooting, but said no one else was injured, ABC 13 reported.

