The gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others at a Texas outlet mall posted disturbing neo-Nazi beliefs in an apparent diary hosted on a Russian social media site.
This came despite his own Hispanic-American heritage.
Mauricio Garcia, 33, stepped out of a silver sedan on Saturday afternoon at the parking lot of Allen Premium Outlets in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas and immediately opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle, shooting at least 15 people, including at least three young children.
Garcia was killed by a police officer who responded to the scene.
The Messenger confirmed that when Garcia was just 18, he had a three-month stint in the U.S. Army. In a statement, Heather Hagan, a U.S. Army spokesperson, chronicles a brief and unspectacular time in the military. "Mauricio Garcia entered the regular Army in June 2008; he was terminated three months later without completing initial entry training,” Hagan says.
The Washington Post quoted an anonymous Army official who said Garcia was discharged because of an unspecified mental issue.
Authorities are still piecing together the 15 years since Garcia’s discharge, but have alleged that he has spent years posting neo-Nazi content on Ok.ru, a social media site. He appeared to use the site as something of an online diary. According to the New York Times, the profile picture has a smiley face with a Hitler mustache and glorifies the Nazi party.
Aric Bolling, a researcher with investigative news site Bellingcat, identified accounts belonging that appear to belong to Garcia, match his date of birth, and show his face and name. The Messenger has reviewed the accounts, and they appear to show a fascination with white supremacy and Nazism, including posting “heil Hitler.”
Garcia claimed that Hispanic people are white, and referenced Nick Fuentes, another white supremacist of Hispanic descent.
At the time of the shooting, Garcia was wearing a patch on his chest that included the acronym "RWDS," two senior law enforcement officials tell Yahoo News. Authorities say that the letters stand for "right wing death squad," a phrase that is prevalent on far-right message boards.
As the picture of Garcia becomes clearer, authorities are figuring out whether his beliefs drove his decision to open fire on innocent shopper. Some lawmakers warned on Monday about prematurely determining Garcia’s motives.
"People should not jump to conclusions because there's a lot of conflicting information about him,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told FOX News. "Let the investigators work through the guy's background, and I think once you see more information about the guy's background, it will reveal a little bit more about why this happened."
