Texas Lawsuit Demands Planned Parenthood Return Millions in Medicaid Reimbursements

In what could be a groundbreaking legal case, Texas is calling on Planned Parenthood to repay millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements, along with substantial fines, as reported by the Associated Press.

The state has filed a lawsuit under the federal False Claims Act, asserting improper payments. This lawsuit insists that the agency reimburse a minimum of $17 million in Medicaid payments for health services, subsequent to its removal as a state Medicare provider.

While the lawsuit initially sought $10 million in Medicaid reimbursements, extra fees including fines and attorney fees have brought the total to at least $17 million.

Planned Parenthood has warned that this legal action might lead to a staggering judgment exceeding $1 billion.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is scheduled to preside over arguments from both sides. Kacsmaryk is a well known conservative who annulled FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone earlier this year.

Planned Parenthood vehemently disputes the allegations, deeming the lawsuit "baseless." The organization points out that an injunction was in effect, allowing it to bill Medicaid during the specified time frame. Planned Parenthood asserts that this lawsuit is an attempt to undermine its operations after years of Republican-led laws, which curtailed funding but failed to entirely halt its activities.

Following its exclusion from state programs, Planned Parenthood faced funding cuts for vital services such as cancer screenings, contraception, HIV prevention, and sex education. In Texas, the organization operates approximately three dozen health clinics, and at least one has shut down in the past year.

Alexis McGill Johnson, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, commented: "This groundless case actively seeks to shutter Planned Parenthood health centers."

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton initiated the lawsuit on January 6, alleging that Planned Parenthood wrongly invoiced Medicaid for reimbursements after the state's attempt to terminate its provider status in February 2017.

In his filing, Paxton stated, "It is unthinkable that Planned Parenthood would persist in exploiting funding when they were not entitled to it."

Although the state began filings to revoke Planned Parenthood's Medicaid provider status in 2016, formal notice of termination was not issued until 2017. During this period, Planned Parenthood quickly sought court intervention, leading to a federal district court blocking the termination notice. The protracted legal proceedings meant that Planned Parenthood retained Medicaid status until 2021.

The New York Times reports that Paxton is currently under temporary suspension from office while awaiting an impeachment trial next month. The trial centers around allegations of bribery and abuse of office.