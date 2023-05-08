Just days after the latest mass shooting to rock the state of Texas, lawmakers in Austin voted to advance a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles to 21.

The vote, which took place on the last day of the legislative session that bills can be voted out of committee in the Texas House, is a surprising win for gun control advocates -- though the bill faces steep odds of becoming law in deep-red Texas.

The House Community Safety Select Committee voted 8-5 in favor of the bill, after two Republican representatives joined with Democrats.

Family members of the victims of several mass shootings that took place in Texas, including the massacre in Uvalde, were present for the vote and erupted in cheers with its passing.

House Speaker Dade Phelan said that it is unlikely the bill will get the votes to pass once it reaches the House floor but also said he will not stop it from being debated and discussed.

The vote came two days after the latest mass shooting in Texas, when eight people were killed at an outlet mall in the city of Allen. The suspect in that attack is 33, so a "raise the age" law would not have kept him from buying the weapons he allegedly used.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appears to be giving no ground in the gun debate, instead pointing to the 'mental health crisis' in remarks after the weekend bloodshed. Last year, Abbott said that a law raising the age to buy semi-automatic rifles would be unconstitutional.