The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Families of Victims of Multiple Texas Shootings Cheer as Lawmakers Advance Rare Gun Control Measure

    Days after the latest mass shooting, a bill to raise Texas' minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle to 21 received bipartisan support.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Just days after the latest mass shooting to rock the state of Texas, lawmakers in Austin voted to advance a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles to 21.

    The vote, which took place on the last day of the legislative session that bills can be voted out of committee in the Texas House, is a surprising win for gun control advocates -- though the bill faces steep odds of becoming law in deep-red Texas.

    The House Community Safety Select Committee voted 8-5 in favor of the bill, after two Republican representatives joined with Democrats.

    Family members of the victims of several mass shootings that took place in Texas, including the massacre in Uvalde, were present for the vote and erupted in cheers with its passing.

    Read More

    House Speaker Dade Phelan said that it is unlikely the bill will get the votes to pass once it reaches the House floor but also said he will not stop it from being debated and discussed.

    The vote came two days after the latest mass shooting in Texas, when eight people were killed at an outlet mall in the city of Allen. The suspect in that attack is 33, so a "raise the age" law would not have kept him from buying the weapons he allegedly used.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appears to be giving no ground in the gun debate, instead pointing to the 'mental health crisis' in remarks after the weekend bloodshed. Last year, Abbott said that a law raising the age to buy semi-automatic rifles would be unconstitutional.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.