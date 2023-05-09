Texas Lawmaker Who Championed Anti-Drag Laws Resigns Over Accusation of Sex With Aide, 19

A far-right Texas Republican who called drag queens “perverted adults” resigned Monday after he was accused of having sex with a 19-year-old legislative aide who he allegedly plied with alcohol.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, 45, a former pastor from Royse City, Texas, was forced to give up his seat after a scathing State House report found evidence of misconduct.

The 19-year-old aide told the investigators that she went over to Slaton's apartment on March 31 and the married father gave her rum and Cokes.

She "stated that throughout the evening Slaton 'kept refilling' her Yeti with rum and coke" and she subsequently "felt 'pretty rough,' 'really dizzy,' and had 'split vision,’” according to the report.

The House General Investigating Committee recommended Slaton’s expulsion and accused him of trying to obstruct the investigator who was looking into his actions. Slaton did not deny that he had sex with the employee, according to the report, which also said the lawmaker "has not expressed regret or remorse for his conduct.” His own party had said he should step down, and he resigned before a vote could be taken on his expulsion.

Investigators began looking into Slaton after the aide and two other office employees filed complaints about his conduct.

According to the report, Slaton told the aide “everything would be fine” after the incident but warned, “everyone involved just has to stay quiet.”

Slaton admitted to his wrongdoing in a phone call with a colleague, but asked that the conversation stay between the two of them, according to the report. Investigators said that conduct “shows that Slaton sought to prevent all persons with knowledge of the conduct from reporting Slaton’s misconduct.”

In his resignation letter, Slaton said that “it has been an honor” to represent the district, writing, “I look forward to spending more time with my young family, and will continue to find ways to serve my community and all citizens across our great state."

Slaton, who was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022, dedicated much of his time in the Texas House of Representatives to crusading against drag queens and tried to make it illegal for them to perform in the presence of anyone under the age of 18, claiming the shows contributed to the "sexualization of kids."