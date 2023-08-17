Texas Law Enforcement Official Accused of Killing Dad of 7 in Hit-And-Run While on Vacation in California

The accused driver of a fatal hit-and-run in southern California was arrested in Texas, by the very sheriff’s department he had worked at for five years.

Giovanni Ceja is accused of drifting onto the shoulder of the 215 Freeway in Riverside, California, and hitting father of seven while on vacation, ABC7 News reported.

According to investigators, Gilberto Sotelo had pulled off on the shoulder of the freeway at around 1:45 a.m. to refill his Chevrolet Silverado with gas. The car had a broken gas gauge. While on the side of the road, he was struck by a Honda SUV that drifted into the lane. The driver of the SUV, who investigators allege was drunk, fled the scene but left behind pieces of the car.

Sotelo’s family said a homeless person pickpocketed the father’s body while they were waiting for emergency crews to arrive. His cell phone and credit cards were snatched and tried to use a few hours later, according to the news station. His wife and children were in a different vehicle and saw him be struck by the Honda, his brother told the news station.

The leftover pieces were key for the California Highway Patrol to identify a suspect, the outlet reported. Investigators found a Honda matching the description at a repair shop and identified Ceja as the accused driver. Authorities said he had borrowed the car from a relative and lied to the relative about how it had been damaged.

He was taken into custody in Texas on Monday by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department on behalf of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department in California.

Ceja reportedly returned from his vacation and back to work at the Bexar Sheriff’s Department where he was employed as a detention officer without mentioning a word about the incident – even when he began to field inquiries from investigators in California.

"Quite frankly, I'm furious," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Ceja was arrested at work immediately after the California sheriff’s department informed the Texas department about the warrant for his arrest. Salazar said he gave him an orange jail uniform and made him change from his blue law enforcement uniform.

"Changed him out, placed him under arrest. And then asked him if he would prefer to resign or was he gonna put me through having to terminate him,” Salazar said at a press conference Tuesday. Ceja was briefly uncuffed to write his letter of resignation, and then promptly cuffed again.

"He chose to continue to come to work as if he did not have a care in the world, and act like it didn't happen," Salazar said. "And now he's wearing orange and he's being booked at the jail he came to work at this morning."

Ceja is expected to be charged with murder, manslaughter, felony hit and run and felony driving under the influence causing injury, according to the outlet. He is awaiting extradition.

A GoFundMe for Sotelo’s family has raised over $43,000 as of Wednesday.