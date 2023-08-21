Texas Kindergartener Returned to School by Strangers After Being Dropped Off at the Wrong Bus Stop Alone

A kindergartener was brought back to their school by strangers after being dropped off by themselves at the wrong bus stop after school.

On Wednesday, August 16, Nadine Penn was waiting at the bus stop for CJ, her five-year-old son, to come home from his first day at school at Faldyn Elementary in Katy, Texas.

But when the bus arrived at around 3:18 p.m., Penn was surprised to find that CJ was not there.

"I got on the bus and asked her are you letting the kindergartners off the bus without a parent? She said, "No, I ensure you I don't do that,' and I said, 'OK, well, my son's not here,' and she said, 'Well, that's all the kids,' and she just drove away, she didn't call anyone or anything," Penn told FOX 26 Houston.

Penn rushed to the school in a panic when she overheard another parent say that some bus routes had to make two trips because they were overfilled. Hoping that was the case, she returned to the bus stop but did not find CJ.

Finally, at around 4:30 p.m., CJ's teacher called to tell Penn her son had been brought back to school by strangers. Turns out, CJ had been dropped off at the wrong stop.

"He said he walked up to the people's car, and they rolled the window down, and he told the dad, 'I'm lost,'" Penn said.

While Penn is certainly glad her son is safe, she said it has been "frustrating" to receive no explanation from the school.