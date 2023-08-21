Texas Kindergartener Returned to School by Strangers After Being Dropped Off at the Wrong Bus Stop Alone - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Texas Kindergartener Returned to School by Strangers After Being Dropped Off at the Wrong Bus Stop Alone

"He said he walked up to the people's car, and they rolled the window down, and he told the dad, 'I'm lost'"

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A mother was panicked when her son was not on the bus coming home from schoolGetty Images

A kindergartener was brought back to their school by strangers after being dropped off by themselves at the wrong bus stop after school.

On Wednesday, August 16, Nadine Penn was waiting at the bus stop for CJ, her five-year-old son, to come home from his first day at school at Faldyn Elementary in Katy, Texas.

But when the bus arrived at around 3:18 p.m., Penn was surprised to find that CJ was not there.

"I got on the bus and asked her are you letting the kindergartners off the bus without a parent? She said, "No, I ensure you I don't do that,' and I said, 'OK, well, my son's not here,' and she said, 'Well, that's all the kids,' and she just drove away, she didn't call anyone or anything," Penn told FOX 26 Houston

Penn rushed to the school in a panic when she overheard another parent say that some bus routes had to make two trips because they were overfilled. Hoping that was the case, she returned to the bus stop but did not find CJ.

Finally, at around 4:30 p.m., CJ's teacher called to tell Penn her son had been brought back to school by strangers. Turns out, CJ had been dropped off at the wrong stop.

"He said he walked up to the people's car, and they rolled the window down, and he told the dad, 'I'm lost,'" Penn said.

Read More

While Penn is certainly glad her son is safe, she said it has been "frustrating" to receive no explanation from the school.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.