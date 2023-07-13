Texas Judge Uses Supreme Court Ruling to Argue Against Performing Same-Sex Weddings

Texas judge is arguing a recent Supreme Court ruling works in her favor as she fights a warning from the state for refusing to perform same sex marriages.
Waco Judge Dianne Hensley argued that 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, in which the Supreme Court ruled a web designer couldn't be forced to work for a same sex couple to make a wedding website, is "instructive" to the Texas case in a legal brief, though the basis for each case is different.
"303 Creative was interpreting the First Amendment’s Speech Clause rather than the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Its holding is nonetheless instructive because it rejects the idea of a ‘compelling interest’ in forcing wedding vendors to participate in same-sex and opposite-sex marriage ceremonies on equal terms," the new legal brief states.
Hensley faced a warning from the state from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct in 2019 for refusing to perform same sex marriages. The commission stated that the judge acted in a way that reflected poorly on "her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation."
Hensely has since sued, seeking damages and arguing an investigation and the official warning "substantially burdened the free exercise of her religion, with no compelling justification."
The judge's was dismissed last month, but the Texas Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case. Arguments are scheduled for October.
